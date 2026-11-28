The St. Louis Cardinals need a boost in the starting rotation. But is a hurler coming this offseason?

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThanksgiving has come and gone and we are now just days away from December, which will bring a lockout to the league, barring something shocking happening. Neither the league,.

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At this point, all signs are pointing towards a lockout and then there's no way to know what will happen from a roster-building standpoint across the league because there's no way to know when teams will even be able to sign players again.