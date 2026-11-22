Nolan Gorman hits the free agency market after failing to rejoin the Cardinals, with the Yankees, Royals, Phillies, and Pirates among teams weighing a left-handed power bat at third base.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman enters the Major League Baseball free agency market following the organization's decision not to retain him. The 2026 offseason begins with Gorman as an available veteran slugger, closing a chapter where he once projected as a central infield piece for the Cardinals. The departure creates immediate roster questions for several clubs lacking depth at third base, positioning Gorman as a viable target for contenders and rebuilders alike.

Gorman Free Agency Timeline and Context

Nolan Gorman became a free agent just ahead of the deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, a structural milestone that finalizes the status of non-tendered rosters. Images captured on May 13, 2026, at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California, show Gorman celebrating with teammates after scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning. These moments underscore the disappointment from a club that believed in his potential early on but ultimately decided the fit was no longer optimal. Gorman now seeks a new organization that values his specific skill set in a market where left-handed power is at a premium.

Also read Nolan Gorman Gets Bad News From Cardinals After 5 Seasons

New York Yankees Third Base Needs

The New York Yankees represent the most logical landing spot for Nolan Gorman given their significant struggles at the hot corner. Images from May 8, 2026, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, feature New York Yankees merchandise, highlighting the franchise's high-profile status during this critical window. Third base proved to be a pronounced weakness for the Yankees in 2026, with the position batting just .213 while accumulating only 11 home runs and 41 RBIs across the season. Gorman offers a cost-effective left-handed bat that could exploit the short right-field fence at Yankee Stadium, providing an immediate upgrade over the current offensive output.

Kansas City Royals Power Deficit

The Kansas City Royals are positioned to actively pursue Nolan Gorman as they address a gap in their infield production. General views of the Kansas City Royals uniform on July 31, 2026, at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, illustrate the team's ongoing presence in competitive markets. The Royals likely face a realistic scenario of hunting for a third base option this offseason, making a player with Gorman's profile an attractive target. Because he is available on the open market, Kansas City can secure a potential power source without committing significant financial resources, likely limiting the cost to a minor league deal. This approach aligns with the Royals' strategy of maximizing value while competing in the division.

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Philadelphia Phillies Roster Flexibility

The Philadelphia Phillies are evaluating Nolan Gorman as a cheaper alternative to their existing options at third base. Hats from the Philadelphia Phillies were observed on the field during batting practice on June 12, 2026, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While Gorman does not possess the same long-term upside as current Phillies third baseman Bohm, his raw power remains a compelling asset for a club looking to maintain offensive depth. The primary concern for Philadelphia is consistency, as Gorman struggled to put the bat on the ball last year. However, if he regains his contact ability, he could offer a significant impact against right-handed pitching, providing the Phillies with a versatile roster spot to battle for playing time.

Pittsburgh Pirates Roster Reconstruction

The Pittsburgh Pirates are considering Nolan Gorman as part of a broader effort to restore offensive power to their infield. Images from PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 20, 2026, show the dugout area during a game against the Kansas City Royals, reflecting the team's end-of-season status. The Pirates face the prospect of losing significant power this offseason with Brandon Lowe entering free agency. Gorman's versatility is a key factor here, as he gained experience playing third base, second base, and even first base during his tenure in St. Louis. This positional flexibility allows Pittsburgh to address multiple roster holes with a single acquisition, making Gorman a highly attractive candidate for their rebuilding efforts.