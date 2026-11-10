Cardinals Forced to Sign Veteran QB as Injuries Mount

The Arizona Cardinals move forward with a new addition in their quarterback room.

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Josh Johnson reacts after a touchdown is scored in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' Monday has taken a steep twist thanks to several significant injuries to their offense, and with news of Gardner Minshew potentially being done for the season, the organization has already targeted their next passer.

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"With veteran QB Gardner Minshew sidelined due to a UCL injury, the Cardinals are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Bengals’ practice squad, per sources. The Cardinals will be Johnson’s 15th NFL team in 14 NFL seasons.

" With veteran QB Gardner Minshew sidelined due to a UCL injury, the Cardinals are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Bengals’ practice squad, per sources. The Cardinals will be Johnson’s 15th NFL team in 14 NFL seasons.

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Johnson, a perennial backup veteran quarterback, will be the team's No. 2 quarterback as the Cardinals prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams — who just welcomed Myles Garrett back to the mix with a three-sack performance this Sunday. Minshew was injured on the final play of the second quarter against Seattle. He returned to finish the game but showed obvious discomfort. Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI.

Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!