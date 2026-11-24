Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur dismisses defensive coordinator Nick Rallis after a poor defensive performance, signaling a need for roster changes.

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur has terminated the contract of Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis, marking a significant personnel shift for the franchise. The decision was finalized during the team's preparations at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, following a challenging stretch of games. This move ends Rallis tenure, which was nearing its conclusion, as he was six games away from completing his fourth year with the organization.

LaFleur Forces Roster Rebuild After Disappointing Season

Mike LaFleur assumed control of the Arizona Cardinals after a difficult hiring process that left him with limited options. Following the dismissal of Jonathan Gannon the previous offseason, LaFleur was one of the last two teams to secure a head coach. This timing severely restricted his ability to conduct thorough interviews for a defensive coordinator, ultimately forcing him to settle on Nick Rallis. Although Rallis entered the fourth and final year of his contract in 2026, the front office made it clear through earlier interview processes that they had low confidence in his long-term fit. Despite hoping that continuity and a fresh start would improve performance, those expectations were not met.

Also read Chiefs vs. Cardinals: NFL Week 11 Preview, Score Predictions

Defensive Breakdown Triggers Immediate Coaching Change

The primary catalyst for Nick Rallis dismissal was a rapid deterioration of the team defensive unit. After Week 1, Arizona allowed thirty points or more in four consecutive games, with totals reaching thirty-six, thirty-six, and forty-five points through Week 5. Mike LaFleur initially resisted making immediate changes, opting not to overreact to the early struggles. However, a brief period of improvement driven by aggressive play-calling proved unsustainable. The defense reverted to its previous ineffective form, leading LaFleur to conclude that a change was necessary. He personally made the call to fire Rallis, ensuring he can now select a new coordinator next offseason to rebuild the defense from the ground up.

Nick Rallis was not the only figure under scrutiny during this turbulent period for the Arizona Cardinals. Head Coach Mike LaFleur, General Manager Monti Ossenfort, and Owner Michael Bidwill all face increased pressure as the team struggles. The firing of Rallis highlights the urgency for meaningful changes within the organization. Mike LaFleur must now navigate the remainder of the season while preparing for a complete overhaul of the coaching staff.

Advertisement

Offensive Struggles Exacerbate Defensive Linebacker Burden

The Arizona Cardinals offense has contributed significantly to the defensive coordinator position opening. The team has utilized four starting quarterbacks in as many weeks due to widespread injuries. Additionally, a schedule featuring three consecutive Super Bowl contenders has tested the roster heavily. In the last three games, the offense has scored only sixteen points combined. During this span, Arizona recorded twenty-six offensive drives, with nineteen of them lasting under four minutes of game clock. This inability to sustain possessions has forced the defense to remain on the field for excessive periods, leading to fatigue and breakdowns.

Mike LaFleur acknowledges that while the defense was underperforming, the offensive line is a major contributor to these issues. The unit is particularly weak on the right side. The Cardinals need to address structural problems in the roster to support the new defensive scheme. Specific players like guard Isaiah Adams and tackle Elijah Wilkinson are identified as key areas for potential improvement. These changes are critical for stabilizing the team as they move forward.

Ossenfort Faces Pressure as Bidwill Seeks Stability

General Manager Monti Ossenfort is now under intense scrutiny following the dismissal of Nick Rallis. Owner Michael Bidwill expects the front office to implement swift and effective solutions. The organization is looking to reshape the roster in the coming months to correct past mistakes. Mike LaFleur will have the opportunity to start fresh with a new defensive coordinator and a revamped roster. The goal is to create a more balanced team that can sustain drives and limit defensive exposure. This shift represents a critical juncture for the Arizona Cardinals franchise.

The firing of Nick Rallis signals a new direction for Arizona. Head Coach Mike LaFleur is determined to build a competitive team capable of overcoming the recent slump. The organization must now focus on roster construction and strategic hiring. The upcoming offseason will be pivotal for determining the future of the franchise. Fans and stakeholders will watch closely to see how Mike LaFleur and Monti Ossenfort execute their plans. The performance of new hires and roster additions will define the next phase of Arizona football.