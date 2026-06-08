Cardinals Finally Get Josh Sweat News They've Been Waiting For

The Arizona Cardinals got a boost to their facility today.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesAfter weeks of rumors around Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat and what could come of his absence from voluntary offseason team activities, Sweat is reportedly in Tempe as the team begins mandatory minicamp.

"#AZCardinals veterans Jacoby Brissett and Josh Sweat, both of whom have not been present for voluntary OTAs, are in the house for mandatory minicamp. "veterans Jacoby Brissett and Josh Sweat, both of whom have not been present for voluntary OTAs, are in the house for mandatory minicamp. Sweat is entering the second of a four-year, $76.4 million contract in Arizona.

Sweat also did not show up to voluntary offseason team activities last year, though his absence was notable in 2026 after trade rumors followed him through the offseason. The heat began when Jonathan Gannon was dismissed at the end of the season, as Gannon and Sweat had a tight relationship. Between Philadelphia and Arizona, Sweat had his two best statistical seasons under Gannon's watch. Sweat reportedly requested a trade after Gannon was fired, though nothing came about.

The Cardinals moved through the offseason with business as usual, especially at outside linebacker where nobody significant was added in either the draft or free agency. Teams were reportedly calling Sweat after news of his absence from OTAs spread through the league, though with Arizona thin at the position and his roster bonus already paid out, it simply didn'tSweat paced Arizona with 12.5 sacks last season.

The next highest was Calais Campbell's 6.5 while no other outside linebacker had more than two. Needless to say, if the Cardinals are going to go anywhere in 2026, Sweat's presence on the roster feels more closer to mandatory than optional.

"I'm just excited at the fact that I don't have to game plan against this guy. I got to know him when I first got this job. He's a good dude and he goes about his process," he told reporters.

"He's not the first guy to go about his process the way that he is in terms of how he's training and all of that. I've been around a lot of really good football players that have done this.

"Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!





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