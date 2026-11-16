Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Humbling Rams Loss

The Arizona Cardinals found the loss column. Again.

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck hands the ball off to Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Los Angeles Rams kept it interesting in the first half before walking out of State Farm Stadium with a 34-6 scoreline on Sunday, sending the Cardinals down to 3-7 on the season. , Arizona fans are still massively disappointed as the Cardinals move into the second half of the season with little hope to play for.

Also read Amid a bittersweet winning streak, Rams look for revenge against Cardinals

"I’m just done man. I don’t have thoughts on the game, just the franchise. I need everyone gone," RedSeaSzn said. As per week one of 4 years ago.

We need a competent team president who knows who to hire for developing a winning team and young talent As for week 10, not enough depth in almost all positions. I question the reason why D. Burke continues to get burned and no G. WilliamsThe main storyline was Beck, who completed 11/18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions. Not the prettiest stat-line by any means, though his actual play on the field "Beck looked great.

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If im the GM im looking at every available WR right now. OBj. Hollywood. Juju.

Idc at this point," said Tyler. Determination of Beck is still as undetermined as before this game, had some flashes, had some errors, practice squad o line and receiver room sold just as hard if not worse"I never liked the Carson Beck pick, but given the circumstances, I thought he played decent, particularly in the beginning. He had no help," wrote econprofaj. This Beck evaluation is going to be ROUGH.

Having to play with no OL or WRs. The only bright side is this likely means Rallis will not be returning next year and Monti’s seat only gets hotter. NoneYabiness added, "Beck might be a starter. Otherwise, more trash from Bidwill, Monti, and company.

This franchise is just terrible.

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" "Too bad Beck didn’t have a good team around him. Hard to evaluate under the circumstances," said Loraine. Terry added, "Beck showed promise, he is a potential future QB. We simply have too many holes.

OL needs attention, edge and now WR.

" Should have been Beck from week 3, would loved to have seen him operate with a healthy team around him. This is a terrible way to try to evaluate QB play for potential future with the franchiseBidwill needs to come out of hiding and speak to the media about this abomination of a franchise. Takes some ownership Mr. OwnerMonsterdemo added, "There is no hope in this franchise with how this organization is ran and it starts with owner.

"Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!