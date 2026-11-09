Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Frustrating Seahawks Loss

The Arizona Cardinals dropped another game. Fans have opinions.

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II leaves the field after losing to the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals fell to 3-6 after their Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a game that could drastically sway their trade deadline plans. The Cardinals fought an ugly battle but still lost by two possessions, playing a strong defensive game in what was eventually a 17-3 loss for Arizona.

Also read Cardinals and Twins Could Give J.P. Crawford a Better Deal Than Mariners

We'll start with the game itself first, where the defense seemingly held their end of the bargain while the offense sputtered. Nick added, "Our offensive line was manhandled by 2nd stringers. Our offense could only get 3 points. We need a finisher in the Red Zone James Connor would be a huge help if he can get back on the playing field.

" Team lost before the game even began. For whatever reason,Cardinals play scared against the Seahawks. Funny how Seattle likes to cheat all the time,but only seems tomworkmagajnst the Cardinals. The Carsinals gave off a aura that they didn't want to be there.

Advertisement

If the NFL product…Now, fans are thinking big picture. The Cardinals are set to welcome the NFL trade deadline in just two days, which could spring some changes. Also, sell as much as you can over the next 2 days and fire the GM because he doesn’t deserve to make the pick’s next year. Much of the attention did go towards Carson Beck, as the rookie quarterback very well is set to enter action sooner rather than later.

"I’m glad they didn’t start Beck against probably the best defense the NFL. But the game went pretty much as expected. I thought it could’ve been worse actually," Dustin H said. John wrote, "The cowboys game was our superbowl, like it was last year.

The team is in desperate need of an overall from the top down. GM and president of operations, and really let LaFleur have a voice in what he needs to be successful, if he’s the offensive guru we hired him to be.

"Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!