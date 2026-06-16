Cardinals' Dustin May continues to put health woes behind him with 1-hit shutout against Padres

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May's bid to rise above his injury-plagued past has hit a new height

“This is about as good as I’ve felt in a long time,” May said after pitching a one-hitter Monday night in a 3-0 victory over the The 28-year-old righty threw 69 strikes during his 101-pitch masterpiece, which he capped off with his ninth strikeout of the night.

May, however, wasn't flustered. He retired the last seven batters he faced, and his final pitch broke low and away so sharply that Tatis was unable to check his swing as the ball skipped off the dirt and into catcher May let out a triumphant roar and clenched his right fist as he skipped off the mound.

He hugged Crooks and tipped his cap to the crowd before approaching teammates and coaches who'd lined up in front of the dugout to exchange high-fives.

“After all the stuff I’ve been through in my career,” May said, “that was fantastic. ” May became the first Cardinals starter this season to get an out in the eighth inning, something even he failed to do during a seven-inning, no-hit bid against Milwaukee last month. The pitcher was plagued by multiple arm injuries — and a life-threatening esophagus tear — early in his career.

He accumulated just 101 innings pitched between 2021 and 2024, missing the entire 2024 season. Dontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB HistoryDontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB HistoryFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

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