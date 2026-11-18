The St. Louis Cardinals were busy on Tuesday night.

Peoria shortstop Jesús Baéz backhands a tough throw to second for a force out against South Bend during the Chiefs' home opener Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Dozer Park in Peoria.

The Chiefs routed the Cubs 10-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectSt. Louis Cardinalsannounced the news on X on Tuesday night. Jul 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Max Rajcic pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park.

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Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect We're at a point in the Major League Baseball calendar where you typically start to see transactions like this all over the place, but what does it really mean? In this case, Rajcic is removed from the 40-man roster and goes to waivers. If he's claimed, then he'll join another team and immediately need to be placed on their 40-man roster.

If he goes unclaimed, then the Cardinals will have an opportunity to outright him to the minors. In that scenario, they would potentially be able to keep him in the organization, despite the DFA. You make a move like this at this point in the year in order to make room on the 40-man roster. On Tuesday, the Cardinals added two players to the 40-man roster, so they DFA'd Rajcic to open up space.

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Plus, he'sApr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There's no denying the fact that the biggest news of the day is Baez being added to the 40-man roster. It shouldn't shock anyone, though.

Baez is a 21-year-old infield prospect coming off a breakout season in which he hit 39 home runs and drove in 109 runs between High-A and Double-A. If he can carry that momentum into Spring Training,and is coming off a season in which he logged a 3.19 ERA in 24 total appearances, including 22 starts, across Class-A and High-A. Odle isn't going to be someone to watch out for when it comes to the 2027 Opening Day roster, unless something shocking happens. He hasn't pitched above High-A yet, but he's 22 years old and has had success down in the minors so far in his young career.

Odle was a 14th-round pick by the Cardinals in 2023. Now, he's taking another step towards the big leagues. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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