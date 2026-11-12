Cardinals' Chaim Bloom Sees Big Things Ahead for 25-Year-Old Fireballer

The St. Louis Cardinals have an intriguing prospect for fans to keep an eye on.

Feb 20, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tekoah Roby . Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectKyle Leahy and Andre Pallante.

Beyond these three, the next most likely option arguably should be Quinn Mathews, who logged a 3.83 ERA in his first taste of big league action down the stretch in nine starts. Reports have"We have to be mindful that his season ended a little bit later, and that he hasn’t had much workload,” Bloom said to Goold.

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“That is something that we will monitor in terms of ramp-up, in terms of what we ask of him. He’s one of many pieces in our puzzle, and he absolutely has a chance to impact us in 2027. I think if he had not gotten hurt, he would probably already be impacting us.

"Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tekoah Roby . Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Roby is going to be a very intriguing option to follow over the next few months, even if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster. Roby has made three starts in the Arizona Fall League and hasn't allowed a run in 9 1/3 innings pitched, along with a 13-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

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The Cardinals have been very good over the last few years when it has come to keeping their starters healthy and monitoring innings.throughout the 2026 season and made just 16 starts in 2025. If Roby pitches like he did in the Arizona Fall League in Spring Training, maybe he could put himself in a position to nab a rotation spot. If not, that doesn't mean that Cardinals fans won't see him in 2027.

One route could be bringing in a veteran starter to nab a spot in the rotation and carry them until the trade deadline. Then, flip whoever is added and sub Roby into the rotation at that point, unless an injury pops up elsewhere beforehand.

Then, the Cardinals will be able to work him up slowly and monitor his innings initially down in Triple-A.The buzz is growing around Roby and that should excite Cardinals fans. Bloom wasn't shy with his praise for Roby. The fact that he's clearly excited about the 25-year-old should get the fanbase buzzing. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com