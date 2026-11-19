Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck is dealing with back spasms and may not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, potentially forcing the team to start its fourth different quarterback in four weeks.

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck is dealing with back spasms and may not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, raising the possibility that the team will turn to its fourth different starting quarterback in four weeks.

Beck was placed on the Cardinals injury report on Thursday as a limited participant because of a back issue. An update on his status is expected Friday when the team releases its final injury report of the week. Head coach Mike LaFleur said Friday that the team will see how Beck responds to treatment on Saturday and that he does not think Beck will be out multiple weeks.

Also read Carson Beck's Latest Injury Raises Big-Picture Questions for Cardinals

You go with the people who know what they are doing to treat it. It is not like this is the first time he has dealt with it, LaFleur said. We will see more tomorrow. Beck had dealt with back spasms earlier in the season.

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The former Miami star made his first NFL start in Week 10, completing 11 of 18 pass attempts for 108 yards with two interceptions in a 34-6 loss to the Rams. If Beck cannot play, Josh Johnson and Joey Aguilar are the backup options. If Johnson starts, it will be the Cardinals fourth different starting quarterback in four weeks.

Adding to the chaos, Johnson only joined the Cardinals on Nov. 10, when the team signed him off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. LaFleur said he is comfortable with Johnson because of their shared history. Cool part is, if it is Josh, I have called plays for him before and had a really great experience calling plays for him, LaFleur said. So, we will go shoot our shot and I expect nothing less from our guys.

Cardinals Quarterback Situation in Flux

The Cardinals quarterback situation has been in flux for weeks. In Week 8, Arizona started Jacoby Brissett against the Dallas Cowboys. He was benched in the second half for Gardner Minshew II, and the former Jacksonville Jaguars starter led the team to a thrilling comeback. Arizona then traded Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens following Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley injuries.

Baltimore also traded for Brissett to address its own quarterback needs. With Brissett in Baltimore and Minshew hurt, the Cardinals started Beck in Week 10 and now might be turning to Johnson in Week 11. A month ago, Cardinals fans would have been surprised to learn the team might be on its fourth different starting quarterback in four weeks. The 3-7 Cardinals host the 7-2 Chiefs on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

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Beck remained in the team locker room after practice and seemed to be walking around normally, according to Cardinals reporter Dani Surreck. That has given the team some hope that the injury is not serious. Reviews of Beck first NFL start were more complimentary than his stat line suggested. Beck finished completing 11 of 18 pass attempts for 108 yards and had two interceptions.

Beck Discusses First NFL Start

I think the overall operation of our offense was really good, Beck told reporters after his first game. That is something that coach LaFleur talks about a lot is the operation getting in and out of the huddle.

There were a couple communication things that the first time being out there, calling plays again in a live game and live action and just getting better, being more clear and concise with the huddle, being able to get in and out quickly and get on the ball and snap it right. Everything that you can control before the ball is actually snapped and there are live bullets flying, but I think that was good.

Just going where the defense told me to go, reading the defense, reading out our plays and trying to give guys opportunities to make plays. For me as a quarterback, that is what I am here to do. Run the offense, have great operation, get in and out of the huddle and then ultimately play clean football. I think that is something that this offense can do.