Church leaders and Catholics across Chicago are remembering Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, whose emphasis on unity, dialogue and human dignity continues to influence the Church three decades after his death.

Cardinal Joseph Bernardin is being remembered by Chicago's faithful community for his legacy of unity and dialogue 30 years after his death. Church leaders and Catholics across Chicago are remembering Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, whose emphasis on unity, dialogue and human dignity continues to influence the Church three decades after his death.

For many Catholics, Bernardin's legacy remains strong 30 years later. He served as Chicago's archbishop from 1982 until his death from pancreatic cancer in 1996 and became known nationwide for his moral framework known as the "consistent ethic of life.

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"Steve Millies, director of the Bernardin Center at Catholic Theological Union, said Bernardin's impact on the Catholic Church in the United States remains unmatched. "Cardinal Bernardin was without a doubt the most important Roman Catholic churchman produced by the United States during the 20th century," Millies said. "The consistent ethic of life simply invites everyone to have a consistent regard for the dignity of every human person from the moment they are conceived until the moment they die," Millies said.

Child heard saying 'Daddy, please don't kill me' in 911 call about murder-suicide in Florida: policeCardinal Blase Cupich said Bernardin believed the Church should remain engaged in public life and debate rather than withdraw from it.

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"His priestly ministry reflected the heart of the Shepherd King as he worked to build bridges, protect the vulnerable, and took the reputational risk of breaking new ground," Cupich said. Those who worked closely with Bernardin said his commitment to unity was reflected not only in his ministry, but also in his personal leadership style.

"The Cardinal was a person of unity. He brought people together," said Monsignor Kenneth Velo, Bernardin's former executive secretary, who spent more than 14 years working alongside him.

"He left a wonderful trail of good for all of us to follow in life, the human life, the respect of life, also in terms of peace and those two particular things we need so desperately these days in our country," Velo said. Church leaders say Bernardin's message of dialogue, bridge-building and respect for human dignity remains a guide for Catholics seeking to address the challenges facing the Church and society today.

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