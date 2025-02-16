Cardinal Dolan Celebrates Mass in Newfoundland After Flight Delay Due to High Winds

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, was unexpectedly grounded in St. John's, Newfoundland, due to high winds and a medical emergency aboard his United Airlines flight to Dublin, Ireland. Stranded for several days, Dolan expressed gratitude to the local parish for their hospitality and celebrated Mass at the Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, found himself in an unexpected setting for Sunday Mass after his flight was grounded in Canada for several days due to high winds. Dolan, 75, was aboard United Flight 23 from Newark Liberty Airport on Thursday when the 6.5-hour journey to Dublin, Ireland, took an unexpected turn. Approximately three hours into the flight, a passenger suffered a medical emergency, prompting the aircraft to be diverted to St. John's , Newfoundland , at around 2:30 a.

m. on Friday. Flightradar24 data confirms this diversion, which allowed paramedics to attend to the ill passenger. After the passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the remaining 259 passengers and 12 crew members were unable to immediately continue their journey to Ireland. High winds in the area rendered their flight grounded, leaving them stranded with their luggage inaccessible on the plane. The Archbishop of New York expressed his gratitude to the local parish for their hospitality during the delay. 'We left Newark, New Jersey, Thursday on our way to Dublin...and we ended up here with you and we're still. We are unable to get out due to inclement weather,' Dolan said during a Mass held at the Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on Sunday.United Airlines confirmed that it provided hotel accommodations and meal vouchers to the stranded passengers. Eventually, weather conditions improved, allowing the flight to finally depart for Ireland on Sunday morning. Passengers experiencing flight diversions to remote northern Canada often face extended delays, particularly during the winter months. In this instance, St. John's, a relatively small airport not accustomed to handling large Boeing aircraft, proved to be a challenging situation for United Airlines, which has limited resources in the area. This incident highlights the potential for disruptions when flights are diverted to less equipped airports, even in non-winter conditions. In 2023, over 200 passengers were stranded at a military base in remote Canada for over 21 hours after a Delta flight en route from Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan, encountered a mechanical issue and made an emergency landing. Diversions to such airports are often necessitated by emergencies but undoubtedly lead to frustrating experiences for both passengers and crew





CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CARDINAL DOLAN FLIGHT DELAY HIGH WINDS ST. JOHN's NEWFOUNDLAND MEDICAL EMERGENCY UNITED AIRLINES MASS CELEBRATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cardinal Dolan gives homily in Canada parish after flight to Ireland ground during high windsThe Archbishop of New York and 259 passengers were on a flight to Dublin when it diverted to rural Canada a passenger suffered a medical emergency.

Read more »

Cardinal Dolan Turns 75, Submits Resignation to VaticanNew York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, upon reaching the age of 75, is required by church law to submit his resignation to the Vatican. While this is a formality for now, it marks the beginning of a transition period for the Archdiocese of New York. Dolan, who has served as archbishop for 16 years, expressed uncertainty about the timeline for his successor's appointment, ultimately resting in the hands of Pope Francis.

Read more »

Cardinal Dolan Turns 75, Must Resign as Archbishop of New YorkCardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, turns 75 and must submit his resignation to the Vatican, marking the start of a transition period for the archdiocese. While the resignation is a formality, Dolan's successor could be named before the end of the year, depending on Pope Francis' decision. The new archbishop's status as a cardinal is also uncertain.

Read more »

Cardinal Dolan Criticizes Vance's 'Scurrilous' Remarks on Catholic Bishops and ImmigrationThe dispute stems from Vance's accusation that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops resettle 'illegal immigrants' for federal funding. Cardinal Dolan refuted Vance's claims, calling them 'scurrilous' and 'nasty'. The controversy centers on the interpretation of 'ordo amoris,' a medieval Catholic concept Vance used to justify prioritizing citizens in need. Catholic scholars argue that Vance's interpretation misrepresents Catholic doctrine, which emphasizes aiding those in urgent need regardless of proximity.

Read more »

If You Loved ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ Watch This Eerie and Gothic Five-Part Miniseries on NetflixXavier Dolan in The Night Logan Woke Up

Read more »

ESPN Analyst Erin Dolan Confirms Relationship with Phillies' Alec BohmESPN sports betting analyst Erin Dolan and Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm confirmed their relationship at the Fanatics' Super Bowl party in New Orleans. Dolan also revealed that Bohm will be acting as her security guard at the Super Bowl.

Read more »