Researchers at Cardiff University successfully opened a historic brass padlock from the Ann Francis shipwreck using micro-CT scanning technology to decode its four-letter combination.

Researchers from Cardiff University have successfully opened a historic brass padlock that has remained sealed at the bottom of the sea for over 400 years. The lock, which dates back to 1583, was part of a cargo hold from the Ann Francis, a vessel that wrecked off the coast of Wales. By utilizing advanced micro-CT scanning technology, the scientific team was able to decipher the four-letter internal mechanism without causing any damage to the fragile artefact.

Advanced Micro-CT Scanning Technology

The breakthrough was achieved through the use of high-resolution imaging capabilities provided by micro-CT scans. This non-invasive technique allowed researchers to peer directly into the lock's internal workings and reconstruct a detailed three-dimensional model of the mechanism. The technology revealed exactly how the internal notches aligned with the rotating lettered dials, a process that had previously been impossible without risking the destruction of the antique object.

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Dr David Williams, a research associate at Cardiff University, explained that the micro-CT scanning technology was the key to solving the mystery. He noted that this method enabled the team to visualize the internal components with precision, ultimately identifying the correct combination. The ability to see the alignment of the dials and notches provided the necessary evidence to attempt an opening without physical force or guesswork.

The Secret Combination Is ANCE

After analyzing the three-dimensional model, the team identified the specific four-letter sequence required to unlock the device. The correct combination was revealed to be the letters ANCE. This code had kept the lock firmly sealed since the ship was wrecked in the late 16th century. The discovery of this sequence marked the first time in over four centuries that the lock could be accessed, solving a historical puzzle that had fascinated experts and metal detectorists alike.

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Museum specialists worked alongside the Cardiff University researchers to interpret the scan data. The collaboration between the academic team and the museum curators ensured that the historical context of the lock was preserved while the technical analysis was conducted. The successful decoding of the ANCE sequence represents a significant achievement in the field of archaeological science and artefact preservation.

Historical Context of the Ann Francis Wreck

The brass padlock is believed to have once secured a treasure chest aboard the Ann Francis, a ship that was destroyed during a violent storm on December 28, 1583. The vessel was traveling from Spain to King's Lynn when it was blown off course and ran aground on Margam Beach near Port Talbot. The wreck has remained buried beneath the sand for centuries, preserving its cargo in a unique archaeological context.

Experts suspect that the lock protected valuable possessions such as silver coins, documents, or textiles. The lock was found near a collection of Spanish coins, and two coin weights were also recovered from the site. While the chest itself has long since disappeared, leaving behind only tantalizing clues, the condition of the lock suggests it held items of significant value to its owner.

Preservation and Public Display

The remarkable condition of the lock is attributed to its submersion in the marine environment, which has protected it from corrosion. The lettered dials can still be turned with ease, a feature that astonished Peter Hughes, a metal detectorist who initially found the hoard. Hughes described the workmanship as incredible and expressed disbelief that the mechanism remained functional after more than 400 years beneath the sands.

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The lock is now on display alongside other treasures from the Ann Francis hoard at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea. Alastair Willis, senior curator of coins and Welsh economic history at Museum Wales, highlighted the uniqueness of the find. He noted that while Elizabethan combination locks are known in Britain, this example is in exceptionally good condition and is directly associated with a dated wreck.

The successful opening of the lock has sparked further interest in the potential contents of the original chest. Although the items it secured are lost, the code ANCE remains a mysterious artifact of its own. The team remains curious about whether the combination held personal significance to the ship's owner. The artefact serves as a tangible link to the maritime history of the late 16th century and the trade routes between Spain and England.

Future Archaeological Investigations

The use of micro-CT scanning in this case sets a precedent for the non-invasive study of historic locks and other sealed artefacts. The technology allows for the examination of internal mechanisms without the risks associated with physical manipulation. This approach can be applied to other historical items where preservation is a primary concern, ensuring that valuable information is not lost to destructive testing.

The Ann Francis hoard includes approximately 870 gold and silver coins, as well as personal belongings, ship equipment, and utensils dating to the late 15th to 16th century. The discovery of the lock adds a new layer of intrigue to the collection, providing insight into the security measures taken by individuals during this period. The ongoing study of these items continues to reveal details about daily life and commerce in the Elizabethan era.