Yasmin Sarwar denies theft charges while husband Nadeem admits stealing £5m from Cardiff Sixth Form College. Court hears she withdrew funds after discovering his affair.

Yasmin Sarwar, a woman currently standing trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, has denied nine charges of theft and fraud involving sums exceeding £5 million from Cardiff Sixth Form College. Her defense centers on the claim that she withdrew large sums from her husband Nadeem Sarwar's personal bank account after discovering his extramarital affair, asserting she believed those funds were marital assets she had earned through her own labor.

Account Access And Financial Transfers

Yasmin Sarwar testified that she accessed her husband's online banking credentials, which held £1.8 million at the time, to execute transfers of sizeable amounts. She stated to the court that she moved these funds into her mother's bank account specifically to prevent Nadeem Sarwar from accessing them following the revelation of his infidelity. The couple established Cardiff Sixth Form College as a charity, and prosecutors allege they subsequently used the institution as a financial reservoir to support their expensive lifestyle.

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Marital Breakdown And Personal Motives

The court heard that Yasmin Sarwar's actions were triggered by the discovery of her husband's affair, which she found after noting he possessed four mobile phones. She claimed she hired divorce lawyers shortly after diverting the money, informing them she had taken what she believed to be her rightful share of marital property. She described how Nadeem Sarwar changed after acquiring wealth, demanding a lavish existence, while she sought security and happiness, leading to a volatile separation that included her cutting her hair to upset him.

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Husband's Admission And College History

In stark contrast to his wife's defense, Nadeem Sarwar has admitted to stealing £5 million from Cardiff Sixth Form College between February 19, 2008, and October 31, 2016. He previously pleaded guilty to the significant financial misconduct while his wife maintains her innocence regarding the nine counts against her. The college, which charges £77,000 annually and ranks among the top academic institutions in the country, had a student body of over 300 pupils drawn from global locations including Albania and China.

Accomplices And Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Yasmin Sarwar described a group known as The Brotherhood, comprising relatives and childhood friends hired by Nadeem Sarwar, who she claimed operated under his complete control. Additionally, accountant Ragu Sivapalan pleaded guilty to including misleading information in an auditor's report for the company between January 2013 and July 2016. The trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court is scheduled to continue for ten weeks as prosecutors argue that Yasmin Sarwar created sham companies to divert funds away from her husband.