Cardiff City Council has approved plans allowing the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua boxing match to fInish in the early hours of the morning, with the Principality Stadium permitted to stay open until 3:30 AM to accommodate US viewers. The decision follows extensive discussions on security, transport,and noise mitigation.

Approval for Late Night Event Logistics

Security and Crowd Management Measures

Cardiff Metropolis Council has officially granted permission for the highly anticipated heavyweight boxing match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to proceed with an extended operating schedule for the Principality Stadium . The event,scheduled for December 11,is expected to conclude in the early hours of December 12, with the venue permitted to remain open until 03:30. This decision aligns with prime television viewing times in the United States, a factor that necessitated the late finish. The Licensing Sub Committee approved the plans after hearing detailed briefings on the extensive security and logistical measures put in place to manage the anticipated crowd and minimize disruption to the local community.

To ensure public safety and order during the extended hours, the event will be supported by a significant deployment of law enforcement and private security personnel. south Wales Police has committed to providing 130 officers for the night, while the stadium will deploy 1,600 stewards, which is double the number typically present for standard sporting events. Of these stewards, 450 will be specifically assigned to monitor the pitch area where fans are seated. Huw Thomas, a chief inspector with South Wales Police, highlighted the unique challenge posed by the events duration, describing it as a three-day operation rather than a single evening match. Breathalyzers will be available at the entrances, though they will only be used on individuals who appear intoxicated.

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Transport, Noise and Alcohol Regulations

Concerns regarding noise pollution and transportation for departing fans were addressed during the council meeting. organizers confirmed that no external public address systems will be used, and noise levels will be actively monitored throughout the night. Although initial proposals for pre-battle live music were rejected, national anthems will still be performed. To assist with the late departure of spectators, additional train services have bEen arranged for the early hours of Saturday. Regarding alcohol consumption, the license extension allows for a modest two-hour extension, permitting hospitality box fans to drink until 03:00. local officials noted that approximately ten to fifteen other venues in Cardiff are also planning to stay open late to accomodate fans, suggesting a positive economic impact for the city's hospitality sector.

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Event Schedule and Historical Context

The specific timeline for the night includes a ring walk scheduled for 01:00 GMT on December 12, with the main battle expected to commence at 01:30. Stadium Director Mark Williams indicated that while tickets are still available, the event is projected to reach a capacity of 77,000 if all tickets trade. The council was reminded of previous precedent for late-night boxing at the venue,such as Joe Calzaghe's 2007 victory which started at 02:00 to suit US audiences without causing significant post-event disturbance. However, recent events like the 2018 Anthony Joshua versus Joseph Parker fight, which featured an earlier start and drew over 78,000 attendees, have shown that crowd management can be more complex. Despite objections raised by some residents, the committee found the mitigating measures reassuring, allowing the all-British heavyweight championship to proceed with the WBA super heavyweight title at stake.