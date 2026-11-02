Cardi B Warns Students Against ChatGPT at Johns Hopkins Hoptoberfest

Cardi B delivered a sharp warning to Johns Hopkins students during her Hoptoberfest performance, advising against using ChatGPT for academic work. The Billboard Hot 100 rapper also shared candid views on fame, AI scams targeting family, and the boredom of modern rap beef.

Cardi B used her recent performance at Johns Hopkins University's Hoptoberfest to deliver a direct and somewhat humorous message to the student body regarding academic integrity and modern technology. The Billboard Hot 100-topping Bronx rapper, who arrived at the event as a last-minute replacement for Canadian singer Daniel Caesar, took time out of her set to address the audience of young scholars.

Cryptic Warning On Academic Integrity And AI

During the performance, Cardi B looked out at the crowd and issued a stern command that blended street vernacular with genuine concern for their education. She told the students, "Y'all better pass y'all motherf-kin' semester," before immediately following up with a specific prohibition regarding their study habits.

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The rapper emphasized that students should not rely on artificial intelligence for their coursework, stating, "And don't ask ChatGPT for the answer." This remark highlighted her ongoing skepticism toward the rapid integration of AI tools in daily life and education. The warning served as a stark reminder of the pressure students face while navigating an era where technological shortcuts are increasingly accessible.

Artist Replaces Daniel Caesar At Halloween Event

Cardi B's appearance at the annual Halloween event was not part of the original lineup but was arranged after Canadian singer Daniel Caesar could no longer attend. The Hopkins Student Organization for Programming (HOP) notified the university community via email, citing unforeseen circumstances that prevented Caesar from performing.

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The organization then announced Cardi B as the new headliner, generating significant excitement among the student population. The event, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 31, was rescheduled to Sunday, November 1, to accommodate the change in artists. Despite the late notice, the decision to switch headliners was well-received by the attendees.

Student Reactions To Lineup Change And Performance

Students expressed varied but ultimately positive reactions to the sudden change in musical talent. Sophomore Bhavya Guru, who admitted to being a fan of Daniel Caesar, noted that he listens to a good amount of the Canadian artist's music. However, when the switch to Cardi B was announced, Guru stated he was initially surprised and thought the news might be fake.

Despite his initial skepticism, Guru became genuinely hyped for the performance, predicting that hearing Cardi B sing her classic tracks would be a lot of fun. He expressed optimism that the event would be a high-energy experience, particularly given the rapper's history of delivering popular throwback hits to enthusiastic crowds. The shift in vibe was viewed as a positive surprise rather than a disappointment.

Sophomore Lana Hakma also shared her enthusiasm for the new lineup, stating that she was personally excited about the change. Hakma did not mind the logistical adjustments, including the rescheduling of the event from Halloween night to the following day. Her positive sentiment reflected a broader student desire for a memorable and entertaining Halloween celebration regardless of the specific artist.

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Cardi B Discusses Fame And Social Media Risks

Outside of her live performance, Cardi B has been engaging with her audience through digital platforms like X Spaces and Instagram Live to discuss broader industry and personal topics. In a recent conversation, she expressed fatigue with the current state of hip-hop rivalries, describing rap beef as boring and stating she no longer cares about such conflicts.

She elaborated on the psychological toll of fame, noting that success can make it difficult to identify who is genuine in one's social circle. Cardi B explained that it is scary not knowing who harbors secret animosity, even from those who appear to be cheering for you. This candid reflection on the isolating effects of wealth and fame provided a deeper context to her public persona.

The rapper also highlighted the dangers of AI technology when it comes to deceiving vulnerable populations. She previously voiced frustration over seeing family members get duped by AI-generated content on Facebook. Cardi B used her platform to call for the protection of older relatives, posting a plea to "Free my older family members from facebook Ai" accompanied by emojis that conveyed her weariness and concern.

This consistent stance against the misuse of AI underscores her awareness of both academic and social pitfalls in the digital age. By combining entertainment with these serious observations, Cardi B positioned herself not just as a performer but as a voice reflecting the complexities of modern life for her audience.