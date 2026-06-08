Cardi B to Headline Halftime Show at Historic NBA Finals Game at Madison Square Garden

Cardi B is set to perform at the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden in 26 years, marking a significant milestone in the basketball arena's history. The event will take place on Monday night, June 8, as the New York Knicks face off against the San Antonio Spurs in game 3 of the series. The Knicks currently lead 2-0, having won the first two games on the road in San Antonio.

Cardi B celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.

Monday night marks the first NBA Finals game at MSG for the Knicks since 1999, where they’ll be taking on the San Antonio Spurs in game 3. The Knicks currently sit up 2-0 in the series after taking the first two games on the road in San Antonio.

Niall Horan Hints at Australian Return as New Album 'Dinner Party' ArrivesMedia members and team personnel were in the building early and spotted the MSG crew testing out graphics and lighting for the halftime show, as online ticketing marketplace TickPick posted a photo revealing Cardi as the halftime entertainment for the evening. The Bronx native has been rooting on the Knicks during this playoff run and has been spotted courtside at games in the past, like when she and Stefon DiggsCardi has been in performance mode for 2026.

She embarked on her first headlining North American tour in February, as the Little Miss Drama Tour grossed over $70 million, according to





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