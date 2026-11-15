Cardi B Steals the Show in a Fluffy, Feathery Hat and a Corseted Halter Gown at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala

She's most definitely the drama.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAn account already exists for this email address, please log in.on her last record. As her latest outing confirms, she's all of the drama, all at once, with her hat alone upstaging an entire gala of,"Each piece stands as a sculptural expression of haute couture at its most refined, where elegance is deliberate, power is subtle, and beauty reveals itself with quiet confidence.

"The rapper's stunning outfit consisted of a long halter neck gown with a floaty train and an embellished, corseted bodice, featuring gold and shimmering pearl ascents. Cardi accessorized the outfit in the exact same way as its catwalk iteration: with long white sheer gloves and an oversized wide-brimmed dome hat adorned with feathers, which covered half of her face.

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Unsurprisingly, Cardi B upstaged just about everyone else at the event, with her hat making a big impression everywhere she went. To confirm: Cardi B is most definitely the drama. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news.

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She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.