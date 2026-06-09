Cardi B Shows Out for New York During NBA Finals Game 3 Halftime Show

Cardi B delivered a high voltage performance for the halftime show during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

Cardi B performs during halftime of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 8, 2026. The three-minute set kicked off as the Jumbotron focused on a group of dancers sporting orange Knicks jersey dresses revealed the rapper to be sitting courtside.

Cardi promptly took the microphone and launched into “Bodega Baddie,” a blistering track off her recent album,As Cardi made her way to center court, the artist, who donned a slick bodysuit for the occasion, delivered her massive chart-topping hit “Bodak Yellow” for the thousands gathered at Madison Square Garden. See Aimee Mann Join Rush for Neil Peart Tribute on 'Time Stand Still'Watch Megan Thee Stallion, Pink, Neil Patrick Harris Perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at Tonys Cardi B shuts down Madison Square Garden with a performance of “Bodak Yellow,” looking absolutely stunning in jet black buss-down that deserves a standing ovation of its own.

The Grammy winner’s halftime appearance was a welcomed high point of the night after Donald Trump crashed the Knicks’ first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. The president sent Midtown Manhattan and into logistical chaos on Monday after announcing last week that he would be attending Game 3 in person.

During the singing of the National Anthem, Trump wasMila Kunis’ Swimsuit Video Shows Secret Friend Group That Consists of Two Controversial Stars Bowen Yang Tells Rachel Sennott About Delaying ‘SNL’ Exit After a Surprise Lorne Michaels Phone Call as the Duo Discuss Their Comedy Starts, ‘I Love L.A. ’ and More





RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Security tightened as Trump set to attend NBA Finals game in New YorkA five-block area around Madison Square Garden will be on virtual lockdown during President Donald Trump’s visit for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Read more »

New York City Officials Criticize Trump's NBA Finals Visit, Calling it 'Narcissistic' and 'Selfish'New York City officials are criticizing President Trump's visit to the city for the NBA Finals, calling it 'narcissistic' and 'selfish'. The visit has prompted road closures, traffic restrictions, and additional security screenings around the arena and throughout parts of Midtown Manhattan. Knicks officials have also implemented 'strict' security measures,which have led to the cancellation of the official watch party outside Madison Square Garden. Critics argue that Trump's attendance has created unnecessary security disruptions and congestion in a metropolis already dealing with large crowds attending the game. They too point to fan events taking location throughout the city and say resideNts would bear the brunt of logistical challenges associated with a presidential visit. Additionally, ticket prices have soared,outpricing Knicks' fans and security measures have led to the cancellation of the official watch party outside Madison Square Garden.

Read more »

Rapper Fat Joe: Unification of New York City as Knicks Advance to NBA FinalsRapper Fat Joe describes the current state of unity in New York City, where the city is linked up and transformed into 'beautiful chaos'. He also mentions the unexpected feeling of victory and the historic Knicks run that puts them in second place for the most playoff wins in NBA history. Additionally, Niall Horan hints at an Australian return, along with the release of his new album 'Dinner Party'.

Read more »

New York Police Department Cancels Outdoor NBA Finals Watch PartyThe New York Police Department has canceled an outdoor watch party for the NBA Finals near the Madison Square Garden due to the visit of President Donald Trump. The Knicks have warned fans to arrive at least two hours before the game as part of reinforced security measures.

Read more »