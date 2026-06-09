Cardi B's NBA Finals Halftime Show: A Missed Performance on ABC

Cardi B performed during the 2026 NBA Finals halftime show, but viewers at home missed her act due to ABC's broadcast decision. The rapper shared a humorous moment with fans via Instagram and received commentary from Charles Barkley.

Cardi B took center stage at Madison Square Garden during halftime of the 2026 NBA Finals Game Three between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks .

Surrounded by dancers in orange Knicks jersey dresses, Cardi made her way to the court, showcasing her floor-length hair and low-cut gray bodysuit. Once on stage, she performed her hit song that launched her to mainstream fame, while also sharing a humorous moment with fans via her Instagram Stories. Unfortunately, viewers at home missed Cardi's performance as ABC broadcast only a sound-free video snippet, with commentator Charles Barkley making light of her revealing outfit.

Earlier, Broadway star Avery Wilson kicked off the game by singing the national anthem, a role he has become synonymous with during the Knicks' 2026 postseason run





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Cardi B NBA Finals Halftime Show Madison Square Garden New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs ABC Broadcast Charles Barkley Avery Wilson

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