Cardi B's Knicks Championship Dreams and Her Newfound Love for Five Below

Cardi B discusses the potential impact of a Knicks championship on NYC, her thoughts on Trump's presence at MSG, and her recent discovery of the store Five Below during a shopping trip with her daughter Kulture.

Cardi B shared her excitement about the potential impact of a Knicks championship on New York City, humorously suggesting that even the city's notorious rats might disappear.

She also expressed her belief that former President Donald Trump brought a 'dark' energy to Madison Square Garden during the NBA Finals, likening it to having the principal present. In a lighter note, Cardi B revealed her recent discovery of the store Five Below, which she initially mistook for a 99-cent store due to her prolonged wealth. She enjoyed her shopping experience, finding amusing shirts and expressing her newfound appreciation for the store.

Cardi B also plans to host an Instagram Live session with fellow Knicks fans to support the team in their crucial game four





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Cardi B Knicks Championship Five Below Shopping NBA Finals

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