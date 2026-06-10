Cardi B's Journey Through Motherhood: From Kulture to Her Fourth Baby

A look at Cardi B's life as a mother, including her children with Offset and her new baby with Stefon Diggs, along with her reflections on parenting and growth.

Cardi B , born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has built a thriving career as a rapper and entertainer, but she is equally devoted to her growing family.

The I Like It musician became a mother for the first time in July 2018 when she and then-husband Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture. Offset already had two children from previous relationships: son Wave and daughter Blossom. The couple's relationship had its ups and downs, and they eventually split in 2024. Following the separation, Cardi moved on with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

In September 2025, she revealed she was pregnant with her fourth child, and two months later, in November 2025, she gave birth to a son. The baby's name has not yet been publicly disclosed, adding to the anticipation among fans. As Cardi settled into her role as a mother, she often reflected on the differences between her daughter Kulture's upbringing and her own. In a 2020 interview, the Grammy winner shared, 'She lives a different lifestyle than I lived.

This girl gets in a pool every single day. I can't swim because I barely went to the pool. There was only one community pool where I'm from. I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn't mean you're super-privileged.

' Cardi has been intentional about teaching her children the value of hard work and gratitude, even as they enjoy the perks of fame. She posted an Instagram slideshow of Kulture in a cap and gown with the caption, 'Give me good grades and I'll give you the world baby 🌏.

' In September 2021, Cardi and Offset expanded their family with the arrival of their son, Wave. Celebrating his third birthday in 2024, Cardi admitted she was initially nervous about having a boy. She wrote on Instagram, 'Happy birthday to my son Wavey Man 🌊🏄‍♂️ I was so happy when I found I was having a baby, then all of a sudden I got so scared when I found out I was having a boy. I'm such a girly girl.

You make it easy tho, getting into that sporty mom bag. My baby loves his momma so much. I'll always have your back, front, and sides 🤞🏽💙🦈 BIG WAVE.

' Wave even made an appearance at the NBA Finals in June 2026 to watch his mom perform. Two months after filing for divorce from Offset in July 2024, Cardi gave birth to Blossom in September 2024. Despite their breakup, Offset was by her side for the delivery. In September 2025, Cardi marked Blossom's first birthday with a heartfelt post: 'Happy Birthday to my sweet no shirt shawty baby Blossom!!

You are such a light in this house. You were so tiny to me when you were born, now you're my chunky momma … I love your sweet little face!

' The rapper has openly discussed the transformations in her life, saying, 'My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it's been so worth it!

I brought new music and a new album to the world, a new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.

' With four children-Kulture, Wave, Blossom, and her newborn son-Cardi continues to balance her career, her relationships, and her role as a mother, embracing each new chapter with resilience and love





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