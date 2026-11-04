Cardi B Reveals Son Grey's Name and First Birthday Photos

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B shares the name and first photos of her son, Grey Marsean Diggs, celebrating his first birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has officially revealed the identity and appearance of her youngest child to the public for the first time. The music superstar shared a series of exclusive photographs on her Instagram account to celebrate the baby's first birthday milestone. Alongside the visual debut, the artist disclosed the child's full name, marking a significant personal announcement for her fanbase.

Grey Marsean Diggs First Birthday Celebration

The rapper confirmed that her son is named Grey Marsean Diggs. In her social media post, she shared multiple images showcasing the toddler in various stylish outfits. One featured photograph displays Grey wearing a green baseball cap adorned with a cartoon character, paired with a white T-shirt and layered necklaces. Another image captures the child dressed in a beanie and striped overalls, highlighting his developing sense of style.

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The collection also included pictures of the little boy in what appears to be a Halloween costume. In this specific photo, Grey is dressed in surgeon scrubs and a white lab coat. The background of the image prominently features the Grey's Anatomy logo, adding a thematic element to the celebration. The final video clip showed Cardi B covering her face while wearing intricate hand jewelry and a necklace that spells out Grey's name.

Heartfelt Tribute and Emotional Bond

Alongside the photo reveal, Cardi B penned a deeply personal tribute to her son. The 34-year-old artist wrote a caption explaining how pregnancy provided her with strength during a period of significant uncertainty and pressure. She expressed the profound emotional connection she feels with her baby boy, describing the shared experience of their lives intertwining.

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"I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength," the rapper wrote. She further elaborated on the mutual support they shared, noting that while she was growing him inside her, he was simultaneously giving her life. The caption emphasized the joy he brings to her daily existence.

Impact on Public and Fan Reactions

The announcement highlights the personal journey of one of the music industry's most prominent figures. By sharing these intimate details, Cardi B allows her audience to witness a private family milestone. The reveal serves as a continuation of her efforts to document her children's growth, following previous public introductions of her other child, Blossom. Fans and followers have responded to the heartfelt message, engaging with the content on her social platforms.

The celebration marks a notable event in the artist's personal timeline, transitioning from the anticipation of pregnancy to the reality of raising a toddler. The specific details provided in the post, including the child's name and the visual elements of his clothing, offer a clear and direct look into the life of Grey Marsean Diggs. This disclosure satisfies long-standing public interest regarding the identity of her second child.