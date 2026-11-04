Cardi B Reveals Son Grey's Name and Face on First Birthday

Cardi B shares the first public photos of baby Grey M.D. Diggs for his first birthday, reflecting on their bond amid her co-parenting journey with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B celebrated the first birthday of her youngest son, Grey M.D. Diggs, by revealing his name and face to the public for the first time. The rapper shared a series of photographs on Instagram showing the toddler in various stylish outfits. This emotional post marks a significant milestone for the artist and her partner, New York Giants wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

First Public Reveal of Baby Grey

The Grammy-winning artist posted multiple images of Grey M.D. looking fashionable in several different ensembles. One photo featured the child wearing a green snapback hat and expensive-looking diamond chains. Another image showed him dressed in a beanie and adorable striped overalls. Cardi B wrote in the caption that it had been one year since she met her son, yet he felt like he had been by her side forever.

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She expressed deep gratitude for the strength Grey provided during difficult times. The text highlighted how carrying him through high-pressure periods gave her extra resilience. She noted that while she was growing him inside her, he was simultaneously giving her life. The caption also mentioned that he changed her perception of what a grey day feels like, lighting up every room with his smile and laugh.

Relationship Timeline with Stefon Diggs

Grey M.D. is Cardi B's fourth child and her first with Stefon Diggs. She previously has daughters Kulture and Blossom, as well as a son named Wave, with her estranged husband Offset. The rapper began dating the football player in the spring of 2025. They went official on social media in June of that same year.

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A few months after going public, Cardi B announced her pregnancy. She revealed Grey's birth on November 13 of the following year. Their relationship faced challenges in February when tensions were discussed at a concert. She addressed rumors about their status by stating that personal disagreements did not justify public criticism of her partner.

Co-Parenting Dynamics and Future Plans

Despite earlier rocky periods, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs appear to be focusing on co-parenting. Their relationship seems to have stabilized into a strictly cooperative dynamic regarding Grey. Fans correctly guessed the child's name based on previous hints from both parents. The latest post comes a couple of months after these initial speculations began circulating online.

Among the photos shared, there appeared to be a glimpse of Grey's costume for Halloween 2026. The outfit consisted of surgeon scrubs and a white doctor's lab coat. This detail aligns with the middle initials M.D. in his full name. The celebration took place against the backdrop of recent NBA events where the couple was seen together.

Public Appearance at Madison Square Garden

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were recently photographed celebrating Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs. The event featured the Boston Celtics playing against the New York Knicks. The game took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 12, 2025. Their presence at this major sporting event underscored their continued public connection.

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The combination of the birthday reveal and recent public appearances highlights the current state of their family life. Cardi B continues to navigate her career alongside her role as a mother. The detailed captions and photos provide fans with an intimate look at her personal journey. This transparent approach strengthens her connection with her audience.