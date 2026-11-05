Cardi B Reveals First Images of Son Grey Marsean Diggs at First Birthday

Cardi B celebrates Grey Marsean Diggs' first birthday with exclusive photos, detailing the boy's name origin and reflecting on their co-parenting bond amidst recent public relationship tensions.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has unveiled the first public images of her fourth child, Grey Marsean Diggs, marking his first birthday. The 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a curated gallery of photographs featuring the infant, officially revealing his name to the public for the first time. This emotional milestone comes during a period of complex personal dynamics for the hip-hop star, who is co-parenting the boy with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Revealing the Identity and Name Meaning

The newborn son of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs is named Grey Marsean Diggs, a name that carries specific cultural and linguistic significance. Grey is a gender-neutral name of British origin, which Ancestory.com describes as often symbolizing a blend of black and white. This meaning embodies qualities such as ambiguity, compromise, and maturity, fitting for a child born into a high-profile union that has faced intense media scrutiny. Cardi B highlighted the special nature of the name in her caption, noting that her son has given a new meaning to what a grey day feels like.

Also read Cardi B Reveals Son Grey's Name and First Birthday Photos

Emotional Reflections on Pregnancy and Birth

In her celebratory post, Cardi B shared intimate details about the period surrounding Grey's birth, describing it as one of the most uncertain and high-pressure times of her life. She revealed that carrying the child provided her with extra strength, stating that growing him inside her while he simultaneously gave her life created a profound bond. The rapper expressed that although it has only been one year since meeting the father, she feels as though she has had Grey by her side forever, thanking him for lighting up her life with his smile, laugh, and precious spirit.

Turbulent Relationship with Stefon Diggs

The celebration of Grey's first birthday occurs against the backdrop of a volatile relationship between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, a 32-year-wide receiver for the Washington Commanders. The couple went public with their romance in June 2025 but ended their romantic involvement in the run-up to Super Bowl LX in February. Although they appeared to rekindle their relationship in May 2025, their reunion was short-lived and marked by public discord. Videos emerged showing the pair in a tense argument outside a gym and coffee shop in Maryland, an encounter that reportedly lasted at least ten minutes and was witnessed by bystanders.

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Public Spat and Immediate Aftermath

Following the viral footage of the confrontation, Cardi B attempted to downplay the incident on her social media platform, X. She questioned the double standards of public scrutiny, writing that people forget she is a celebrity and rarely see others cursing out their baby dads when hungry. Despite the public spat and rumors of reconciliation during Mother's Day weekend, the couple has not been seen together publicly since the argument, leading to the conclusion that their romantic relationship has effectively ended. However, the birth of Grey ensures that the two will remain connected as co-parents.

Expansion of the Family Unit and Co-Parenting

Grey Marsean Diggs is the fourth child in Cardi B's family, joining three older children she shares with her estranged husband, rapper Offset. Her children with Offset include eight-year-old Kulture, five-year-old Wave, and two-year-old Blossom. The addition of Grey expands the family dynamics further, especially given Stefon Diggs' recent acknowledgment of fatherhood. Last year, it was reported that Diggs learned he was the father of an Instagram model's baby girl after taking a paternity test, a claim he initially disputed. While Diggs has acknowledged the daughter, the primary focus for Cardi B remains the celebration of Grey's first year of life and the stability he brings to her household.