Cardi B Refutes Colorism Claims Amid Feud with Damona Love

Cardi B addresses Damona Love's colorism allegations, citing her grind and rejecting the notion that her Dominican heritage dictated her success in the music industry.

On Monday, November 2, 2025, rapper Cardi B published a detailed statement on social media platform X addressing recent accusations made by podcaster Damona Love regarding colorism in the entertainment industry. The 34-year-old Bronx artist directly refuted Love's suggestion that her lighter skin tone and Dominican heritage provided her with an unfair advantage over darker-skinned peers.

Love's Public Allegations Against Cardi B

Podcaster Damona Love sparked the controversy by claiming that Cardi B's light complexion and mixed Dominican background were primary factors in her securing lucrative brand deals and maintaining a successful career. Love argued in her discussions that dark-skinned women in the industry do not receive the same opportunities as Cardi B because of her specific ethnic background and skin tone.

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Love asserted that even if a darker-skinned competitor were equally talented, that person would not have risen to the same level of fame as Cardi B. She described the societal perception of mixed heritage as inherently more desirable or special within the American entertainment landscape, which she believed directly contributed to Cardi's commercial success.

Cardi B's Rebuttal on Industry Rejection

Cardi B strongly pushed back against the characterization of her career trajectory, stating that record labels consistently rejected her because she did not fit traditional beauty standards. She emphasized that her skin tone was not sufficient to convince industry executives she could become a star, noting that everyone told her no because she was not the type of woman people wanted to see.

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The Bodak Yellow rapper explained that early in her career, observers focused on her teeth, acne, and dusty braids rather than her complexion. She recalled being called a dirty stripper and having to work tirelessly to overcome these initial visual biases and professional rejections.

Personal History and Career Milestones

Cardi B detailed her difficult come-up, mentioning that people only noticed her skin tone after she had already established her presence. She stressed her right to speak on the matter as someone who lived through the specific challenges of her early career and subsequent rise to fame.

Her breakthrough arrived in 2017 when Bodak Yellow reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album topped the Billboard 200 and won a Grammy Award for best rap album. She has since secured four additional number one hits including I Like It, WAP with Megan Thee Stallion, and Up.

Accusations of Deflection from Tia Kemp Backlash

The rapper accused Damona Love of using the colorism debate as a shield to deflect criticism regarding Love's own comments about Tia Kemp. Cardi noted that Tia Kemp, a social media personality turned stand-up comedian, was selling more tickets than Love, which may have motivated Love to bring up an old, decontextualized clip of Cardi from a 2024 livestream.

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Cardi questioned why Love chose to publicly revisit a 13-second clip from a 15-minute video rather than contacting her directly for clarification. She stated that Love had previously reached out to her for advice on personal matters, surgery, and career opportunities, making the public attack appear disingenuous.

Final Statement on Systemic Prejudice

Cardi B concluded her statement by affirming that she acknowledges systemic prejudice without allowing it to diminish her accomplishments. She insisted that her success was built on hard work, marketing skills, and her ability to navigate professional spaces, rejecting the idea that her skin tone alone guaranteed her position at the top of the music industry.