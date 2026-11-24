Cardi B is honored with the Global Woman of the Year Award at the Billboard Canada Women in Music event on November 24, 2026, recognizing her seven-year album journey and cultural impact.

Cardi B will accept the Global Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Canada Women in Music event taking place on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. This recognition honors her immeasurable impact on the global stage, spanning from her record-breaking tour to her history of viral moments and multiple Grammy nominations. The award serves as a significant validation of a period described as one of the most eventful in her life and career, highlighting her sustained relevance in music and culture.

Global Woman of the Year Award Details

The Billboard Canada organization presented this honor to Cardi B to acknowledge her specific contributions to the entertainment industry over the last year. She has been photographed in Los Angeles in November 2026 by Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice of the AB+DM studio for promotional materials related to this event. Kollin Carter provided the styling, while Erika La' Pearl handled the makeup. Tokyo Stylez managed her hair, and Coca Michelle completed the look with nail art.

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Seven Year Album Journey Explained

The core significance of this award lies in the release of Cardi B's first full-length album in seven years. This project followed a period where critics questioned her output, particularly after she released only one new song in 2020. That single, WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion, became one of the biggest hits of her career and cemented her political and commercial influence. The seven-year gap between albums created immense pressure, as fans and industry peers awaited her next major artistic statement after a string of hit singles.

Pressure and Mental Obstacles Revealed

Cardi B has been open about the mental obstacles she faced during the creation and promotion of this long-awaited record. She admitted to experiencing self-doubt while her previous tracks like Up, Girls Like You, and I Like It reached number one on the charts. She compared the experience to baking a chocolate cake; if you love your recipe but no one buys it when you sell it, you start questioning your own taste. Since her taste is her livelihood, this uncertainty led her to wonder if she was qualified to continue making music.

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Balancing Motherhood and High Profile Tour

A major component of her recent success involves balancing a high-profile career with raising four children. Cardi B gave birth to her fourth baby just three months before launching her tour and business ventures. She stated that she pushed her physical and mental limits to get where she is today. The challenge extended beyond the recording studio, as she had to determine if she could sustain a two-hour nightly tour schedule immediately following childbirth.

Impact on Music Industry and Fans

The reception of her album demonstrated her versatility, featuring hard-hitting bars rooted in New York hip-hop history alongside pop and R&B collaborations. The project included introspective lyrics about fame, public scrutiny, and her high-profile divorce from rapper Offset. By giving advice to young women in music, she emphasized the importance of showing true personality. She noted that audiences connect with the person behind the music, not just the songs, making authenticity a key factor in her enduring success.