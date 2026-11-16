Cardi B Raises $20 Million at Baby2Baby Gala in Statement Fashion

Cardi B dazzles at the 15th annual Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, helping raise a record-breaking $20 million. She wears a striking Tamara Ralph outfit and reveals details about her newborn son, Grey Marsean Diggs.

Cardi B captivated attendees and media at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday night, arriving at the 15th annual Baby2Baby Gala in an extravagant ensemble that dominated the green carpet. The 34-year-old rapper wore a massive ostrich feathered hat by Australian designer Tamara Ralph that obscured most of her face, leaving only her lips and chin visible as she posed for photographers. This bold fashion choice served as the centerpiece of her appearance at the high-profile black-tie charity fundraiser.

Fashion Choices and Designer Details

The headpiece was paired with a plunging white dress from Tamara Ralph's Spring/Summer 2026 Couture collection, featuring a gold embroidered bodice that highlighted Cardi B's hourglass figure. She completed the sophisticated look with sheer gloves and dangling earrings, creating a stark contrast between the avant-garde hat and the elegant gown. Fans and critics alike praised the styling, with many noting that Cardi B and her team consistently deliver high-impact visuals that command attention across Hollywood.

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Later in the evening, Cardi B changed into a gold sparkly gown for her stage performance, further emphasizing her commitment to the event's glamorous theme. The choice of attire aligned with the evening's purpose, which is to support Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing diapers, clothing, and basic necessities to children living in poverty.

Gala Fundraising Success and Celebrity Attendance

The 15th annual gala achieved a record-breaking fundraising total of $20 million, marking a significant milestone for the charity. The event drew a star-studded crowd including actress Demi Moore and model Elizabeth Hurley, who joined Cardi B on the red carpet. The substantial financial haul underscores the enduring popularity of the fundraiser and its ability to mobilize resources for families in need within the community.

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Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the event alongside his partner, Katy Perry. This appearance marked Perry's first red carpet event since her ex-partner, comedian Russell Brand, was found guilty last week of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The presence of major political and entertainment figures highlighted the broad appeal and cultural significance of the night.

Personal Milestones and Family Updates

Cardi B's attendance at the gala coincided with a personal milestone, as she had recently shared the first images of her fourth child and her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The rapper took to Instagram to reveal the name of her son, Grey Marsean Diggs, describing the name as gender-neutral with British origins that symbolize ambiguity and maturity. She captioned the announcement with a heartfelt message about carrying him through uncertain times and the strength he provided.

Although Cardi B and the 32-year-old Washington Commanders wide receiver were previously seen rekindling their romance in May, they had a public spat and have not been seen together since their February split. The announcement of Grey's first birthday adds another layer to Cardi B's personal narrative, joining her three older children with estranged husband Offset: eight-year-old Kulture, five-year-old Wave, and two-year-old Blossom. Her dual role as a global superstar and mother continues to resonate with fans worldwide.