Cardi B styled her curls in an updo for the 2026 Billboard Canada's Women in Music Awards.

was named the inaugural Global Woman of the Year by Billboard Canada on Tuesday night, and the 34-year-old performer dressed for the occasion. The “I Like It” singer took to the red carpet in Toronto for the publication’s Women in Music Awards wearing a floor-length floral gown with a flared hem and dozens of appliqués.

Cinching in at the waist, the dress sported a halter style, meeting at the back ofaway from the multicolor palette of her gown. The rapper styled her raven black curls into a voluminous updo with a glossy sideswept bang covering the right side of her forehead. Playful wispy strands escaped the hairdo while her curly locks were teased and styled into an intricate bun. Cardi B tapped herto design her bright glam.

Also read Cardi B Receives Global Woman of the Year at Billboard Canada Women in Music

Using plenty of bubblegum blush across her cheekbones, Cardi B embellished her beauty with a singular rhinestone under her left eye. A bold extended wing and lashes framed her eyes while pops of highlighter and a glossy nude brown lip completed her look.

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