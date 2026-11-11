Cardi B Disputes Full Payment Claim in BZR WKND Jamaica Festival Row

Promoter Ryan Burke says Cardi B received her full $2.5 million fee, while the rapper says BZR WKND underpaid her and she withdrew from the Jamaica festival.

Rapper Cardi B is at the center of a public payment dispute with Ryan Burke, the promoter of the BZR WKND Jamaica 2026 festival. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Cardi B took to Instagram Live to criticize Burke after he announced he would sue her over her scrapped headlining set. Burke had made the lawsuit announcement in an appearance on Jamaica's CVM News the night before, where he also claimed Cardi B was paid her full $2.5 million fee and was refusing to return the money.

The dispute centers on a planned appearance that would have marked Cardi B's first time headlining a stadium in the Caribbean. Her performance was billed as 'Cardi B & Friends' and was set to be hosted by a Grammy-nominated dancehall artist. Both sides now give sharply different accounts of why the set did not happen and who owes what.

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BZR WKND Payment Dispute Behind the Cancelled Set

The core disagreement is whether the festival organizers paid Cardi B in full. BZR WKND has stated that Cardi B was not paid in full for her scheduled appearance and that the event organizers failed to meet their contractual payment obligations, which it describes as a material breach of the agreement.

According to Cardi B, she received a deposit of around $900,000 out of a previously agreed-upon $1 million advance, which made up half of her overall fee. She alleges that BZR WKND missed the agreed-upon deadline of Sept. 17 for a later payment meant to cover production costs. She says a $750,000 transfer arrived only after she notified the team that she would be pulling out of the festival.

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Cardi B explained that shipping equipment by cargo at that stage would have been too late, because flights and hotels were extremely expensive. She also said she returned the late payment because her equipment was still in Florida. In her view, the organizers were trying to shift the cost of producing the entire show onto her, and she argued that the event was a festival in which she was headlining rather than a solo concert.

Competing Accounts From Cardi B and Ryan Burke

Ryan Burke rejects the claim that Cardi B was underpaid and says the money was sent directly to the rapper. In his appearance on CVM News on Nov. 9, Burke said the event was hoping Cardi B would fulfill her obligations and appear in Jamaica on Oct. 18. He also said that millions of dollars went into the show and that Cardi B received $2.5 million for her performance.

BZR WKND's statement also argues that Cardi B did not fulfill her contractual duty to provide promotional support, including the required official announcement video, which it describes as a standard deliverable in artist engagements of this kind. The statement further reasserts that the Jamaican government was not involved in covering the remaining balance of Cardi B's performance fee.

Cardi B's representative responded that she appreciates the love and support from her fans in Jamaica and hopes to see them in the future. In a post to her Instagram Broadcast Channel the following day, Cardi B said she had tried her best and had waited for things to come together, but they did not. She repeated those sentiments in a Nov. 9 Instagram Live, where she said she hoped Burke would sue her so she could collect money from him.

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Festival Schedule Changes and Pending Legal Action

The festival's timeline has already changed significantly. The four-day event was originally scheduled for Oct. 16 to 19, but it has since been condensed to a two-day experience set for Dec. 19 and 20. Burke said that after speaking with Cardi B's team, the team wanted to come to a makeup date scheduled for Dec. 20, but that did not happen.

BZR WKND says it is taking steps to pursue legal action to protect the integrity and reputation of the festival and the many stakeholders it describes as adversely affected. The organization says it intends to vigorously defend its position through the appropriate legal channels. Cardi B and her representatives, according to the organization's statement, stand firmly behind the decision to cancel and are prepared to defend against any claims arising from the organizer's alleged failure to meet its contractual obligations.