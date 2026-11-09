Cardi B Celebrates Son Grey's First Birthday And Announces Return to Stage

Cardi B marks her son Grey Marsean Diggs's first birthday and reveals plans to resume public performances after a period of extended rest during the retrograde.

Cardi B has officially marked the first birthday of her youngest child, Grey Marsean Diggs, while simultaneously announcing her return to the public spotlight after several months of limited appearances. The rap star shared new images of the boy, who is the son of Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs, alongside a personal message to her fanbase regarding her upcoming schedule.

Birthday Celebration and Family Milestone

The artist took to social media to share the first official photos of Grey Marsean Diggs as he turns one year old. The celebration serves as a major milestone for the singer and Stefon Diggs, who have kept their youngest child relatively out of the limelight during the past twelve months. By posting these images, Cardi B provided her followers with a glimpse into the family life that has been largely private since the boy's birth.

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Addressing Fan Concerns About Absence

Cardi B also used the occasion to address her Bardi Gang directly, acknowledging that fans have been eager for more visibility and live performances. She explained that she has not been as "outside" as she would have liked over the last couple of months. To explain the sudden drop in public activity, she pointed to astronomical influences, specifically citing Mercury in retrograde as a likely culprit for her reduced output and the general chaos she has felt around her.

Reflecting on Recent Challenges and Resilience

She stated that she has been navigating several personal matters over the recent period, attributing much of the difficulty to planetary alignments. Cardi B noted that it feels as though the retrograde is affecting everyone around her, suggesting that the strain is not unique to her. She emphasized that this challenging phase is nearly over and expressed confidence in her ability to overcome the obstacles, quoting the old adage that words can build rather than break.

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Scheduled Public Appearances and Awards

Her return to the public eye is set to accelerate quickly with a packed schedule of upcoming events. On November 21, she is expected to appear in Miami alongside Travis Scott and his label Cactus Jack. Shortly thereafter, on November 24, Cardi B is scheduled to receive Billboard Canada's first-ever Global Woman of the Year award, marking a significant professional recognition as she steps back into the spotlight.

Future Plans and Fan Engagement

Looking ahead, the singer confirmed her intent to be more active in both her music career and public engagements. She assured her supporters that she is regaining her "superpowers" and is ready to reconnect with the community that has supported her. The combination of her son's birthday and her upcoming award acceptance highlights a transition from a period of quiet reflection to one of renewed professional energy and public celebration.