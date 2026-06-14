Cardi B celebrates Knicks’ win in racy new getup after viral Charles Barkley comment

The ESPN personality commented on the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s breast size when she performed at Game 3 of the NBA Finals 2026 last week.

The “Bodega Baddie” emcee turned up the heat in low-rise jeans with lace-up butt cutouts and a plunging bright pink cutout long-sleeve top via her Instagram Stories Saturday.

She spun around to show off her daring fit, which she accessorized with a Knicks orange purse and blue acrylic nails in support of the championship-winning team. Cardi B celebrated the New York Knicks winning the NBA finals in low-rise cut-out jeans. The Grammy winner took to her Instagram Stories Saturday to flaunt her cheeky outfit. In a follow-up slide, she shared another sultry video of herself touching her chest and smiling.

The Grammy winner played an important role in the NBA Finals, performing alongside the Knicks City Dancers during the halftime show at Game 3 hosted at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8. Cardi accessorized with a diamond necklace . Cardi — born Belcalis Almánzar — brought attendees to their feet while singing her hits “Bodak Yellow” and “Bodega Baddie” while wearing a plunging bustier and leggings.

She also caught the attention of Barkley, who commented on the performance while hosting “Inside the NBA” with co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. The “WAP” rapper also carried a Knicks orange mini purse. In a follow-up video, Cardi smiled while holding her breasts. Barkley’s remarks resulted in laughter from his co-hosts, including Johnson, who said, “I don’t know who said that, but I know it wasn’t me.

”The “Up” songstress showed off her curves after Charles Barkley commented on her figure during the Game 3 halftime show last week. The former athlete made obscene remarks about Cardi’s chest size as she took the court to perform. The comments resulted in Barkley receiving heat from fans, despite Cardi appearing not to mind them.

However, the former basketball star refused to apologize and even“I got six or seven years left on my contract that they know I’ve got no chance of doing,” he said on the “Dan Patrick Show. ” “I would love for them to fire me and have to pay me for the next six or seven years,” the former Philadelphia 76ers player said.

“People can’t take a joke? They can kiss my ass. I appreciate all the support I’ve gotten all these years, but if anybody thinks like them, they’re a fool. ” Cardi B celebrated the New York Knicks winning the NBA finals in low-rise cut-out jeans.

The Grammy winner took to her Instagram Stories Saturday to flaunt her cheeky outfit. Cardi accessorized with a diamond necklace . Instagram/@cardibInstagram/@cardib The"Up" songstress showed off her curves after Charles Barkley commented on her figure during the Game 3 halftime show last week. The former athlete made obscene remarks about Cardi's chest size as she took the court to perform.





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