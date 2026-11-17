Cardi B marks son Grey Diggs first birthday with astronaut-themed extravaganza featuring space decor and celebrity guests at exclusive venue.

Cardi B marked her youngest son Grey Diggs first birthday on Monday November 16 with an elaborate astronaut-themed celebration that revealed the child's identity to the public. The Grammy -winning rapper shared exclusive photos and videos of the event on Instagram, highlighting a significant milestone for the family.

The venue was transformed into a cosmic wonderland featuring balloon sculptures rocket ships and large recreations of the solar system planets. Grey appeared in a fuzzy Chanel hat while dancing with an anthropomorphic robot in captured footage from the festivities.

Also read Cardi B’s Lavish Birthday Party for Son Grey Is Out of This World

Food service at the extravaganza included McDonalds Popeyes sushi and ice cream alongside a lavish Mickey Mouse cake. Cardi B posted carousel content showing the baby boy alongside colorful lights and cosmic decorations throughout the space-themed event.

The rapper described the occasion as GREYS WORLD in her social media update. She wrote that the long week celebrating his birthday ended with the phrase A TIME WAS HAD. The posts included images of Grey posing with relatives and friends.

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One clip showed Cardi dancing with the baby while wearing casual attire. The Grammy winner held her son who looks fly in a fuzzy Chanel hat in a venue decked out with balloon sculptures and rocket ships.

Three of Cardi Bs children with ex-partner Offset attended the birthday party. Daughters Kulture and Blossom and son Wave were present at the event. Cardi B included a photo of the siblings posing together in her Instagram post.

The rapper has previously shared details about Grey with the public. She revealed his name and first photos in an emotional Instagram post on November 4. The post marked one year since meeting the child and highlighted the bond between mother and son.

She stated that carrying him through high-pressure periods gave her extra energy. The rapper also referenced her professional achievements in the same update. She shared a relatable reaction to her 2027 Grammy nominations while half-asleep.

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Cardi shares Grey with ex Stefon Diggs. Up until a couple of weeks ago fans did not know what the little boy looked like much less his name. The hip-hop star finally revealed both in an emotional Instagram post on Nov 4.

It is only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I have had you at my side forever she wrote at the time. I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me an extra strength.

The BET Awards 2026 context provides additional background on Cardi Bs recent public appearances. She accepted the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 28 2026. The rapper maintains a high-profile career alongside her family life.