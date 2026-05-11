Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Attend Diggs Deep Foundation Wellness Event

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs attended the Diggs Deep Foundation Wellness Event, supporting mothers in the DMV area. Cardi B wore a brownand arm warmers from a British fashion house, while Stefon Diggs kept things casual in a pink hoodie and denim shorts.

Cardi B attended the Diggs Deep Foundation Wellness Event alongside Stefon Diggs and Mama Diggs wearing a brownand arm warmers from the British fashion house.

She completed the outfit with black open-toe heels and a black shoulder bag while attending the community-focused wellness event hosted through the Diggs Deep Foundation. Stefon Diggs kept things casual in a pink hoodie, denim shorts, and sneakers as the pair arrived together for the event centered around supporting mothers in the DMV area





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Cardi B Diggs Deep Foundation Wellness Event British Fashion House Brownand Arm Warmers Pink Hoodie Denim Shorts Open-Toe Heels Black Shoulder Bag Stefon Diggs Mama Diggs Community-Focused Wellness Event Supporting Mothers In The DMV Area British Fashion House Brownand Arm Warmers Pink Hoodie Denim Shorts Open-Toe Heels Black Shoulder Bag

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