Cardano's ADA Remains Bullish Amidst Market Downturn, Analysts Predict $1 Target

Cardano's ADA token bucks the trend of market losses, showing bullish momentum with analysts predicting a potential rally to $1 in the coming weeks. A potential Grayscale spot ADA ETF approval in the US could act as a major catalyst, increasing demand and regulatory exposure for the asset.

Cardano 's ADA is showing a bullish trend, with analysts forecasting a potential surge to $1 in the upcoming weeks and even $10 by the end of 2025. However, reaching this price point would necessitate a market capitalization exceeding $350 billion, which currently seems unlikely given its current market cap below $30 billion.

Despite a recent downturn in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other leading assets experiencing losses, ADA has remained in the green, rising approximately 3% in the past 24 hours and trading around $0.80.Analysts believe that for ADA to maintain its upward momentum, it needs to establish a higher high. Failure to do so could result in a head and shoulders pattern forming. The analyst cited increasing trading volume as a positive indicator, setting a target price of over $1 within the coming weeks. A significant factor that could positively influence ADA's long-term price is the potential approval of Grayscale's spot ADA ETF in the US. This regulated investment vehicle, if approved, would offer investors a convenient and accessible way to gain exposure to Cardano's native token without directly holding the asset. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under its new leadership, has indicated a more receptive stance towards the cryptocurrency sector. According to Polymarket, the probability of Grayscale receiving the necessary approval before the year's end stands at 58%





