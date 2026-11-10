Cardano Price Faces Sell Walls Near $0.18 as ADA Trades at $0.176

CoinGlass data shows large sell walls between $0.177 and $0.179 that could cap Cardano (ADA) below $0.18, while buy walls sit at $0.17 to $0.175.

Cardano ( ADA) faces a cluster of large sell orders just above its current trading level, according to CoinGlass data that points to selling pressure below $0.18. At the time of the data, Cardano was trading at $0.176, down 1.59% over the past 24 hours.

Order-book activity showed a concentration of selling interest in the $0.177 to $0.179 area. Traders are watching this zone to see whether ADA can break through resistance and move higher.

Also read HBO's Harry Potter Series Faces Challenge of Outdoing Beloved Films with Book-Faithful Adaptation

Large Sell Walls Cluster Near $0.179 on Major Exchanges

Bitget's spot market showed a large sell wall of about $477,000 at $0.179. Crypto.com also recorded a large sell wall valued at around $415,000 near that same price level on its spot market.

On Binance's futures market, another large sell wall of about $445,400 was reported at $0.177. Together, these orders sit just below the $0.18 level that Cardano would need to clear.

Advertisement

A sell wall is a big cluster of limit sell orders at a price level that can soak up buying pressure as the market approaches that price. In practice, these orders act as supply that buyers must absorb before the price can advance.

How Sell Walls Could Limit Cardano's Climb Above $0.18

Sell walls could keep Cardano from climbing above $0.18 if sellers hold their ground. The current price of $0.176 sits just beneath the reported cluster, leaving little room before resistance.

Large sell orders do not guarantee a rejection, however. If there is enough demand to buy, that demand might soak up the supply and allow the price to push through the zone.

The region between $0.177 and $0.179 is therefore the key area to watch. How much of the reported sell orders Cardano can absorb will determine whether buyers can recover momentum or whether sellers remain in control below $0.18.

Buy Walls and Derivatives Data Suggest Buyer Support

Large buy walls are located slightly below where the ADA price currently trades, according to the same on-chain data. Clusters of buy walls at those levels suggest that Cardano's buying interest could pick up in the range between $0.17 and $0.175.

Advertisement

Open interest, which is the total value or number of derivatives contracts that have not been settled, rose over the past 24 hours. That increase is a sign of rising trader participation and new positioning in the ADA derivatives market.

CoinGlass reports spot net taker selling of $1.27 million for Cardano. In the futures market, however, taker buys exceeded sells by 3.9%, which suggests that buyers are relatively in control.

What Traders Should Watch Next for Cardano Price

The key test for Cardano is whether it can absorb the reported sell orders in the $0.177 to $0.179 range. A decisive move through that zone would shift the balance away from the sell walls described in the data.

If the sell walls hold, Cardano may face renewed pressure and remain capped below $0.18. In that case, the buy clusters between $0.17 and $0.175 would become the closer support zone to watch.

The figures come from order-book and derivatives data that can change quickly, and they do not describe any scheduled event. Financial information of this kind is for informational purposes only, so readers should conduct their own research before making any investment decisions.