Cardano DReps Reject 22 Million ADA Copper Treasury Proposal

Cardano DReps voted down a proposal to use 22 million ADA from the treasury to purchase physical copper, citing unacceptable price risks and fee structures.

Cardano Decentralized Representatives, known as DReps, have officially rejected a significant governance proposal that sought to allocate 22 million ADA from the Cardano treasury to purchase physical copper.

The vote concluded on November 15, with DReps controlling 2.86 billion ADA voting decisively against the initiative. This outcome highlights the caution within the Cardano ecosystem regarding the use of native cryptocurrency for direct commodity investment.

Governance Vote Details and Outcome

Also read Voters reject conservative California school board candidates in several local races

The proposal, which had requested a substantial portion of the treasury for a real-world asset investment, was defeated by a margin of more than 140 to 1. The sheer scale of the rejection underscores the skepticism DReps hold toward tying the treasury directly to volatile commodity markets. The total value of the requested 22 million ADA, based on a trading price of $0.152 per ADA on the Monday following the submission, was approximately $3.3 million at the time of the vote.

Risks of Dual Exposure to Markets

A primary concern raised by critics, including crypto commentator MacPherson, was the creation of dual exposure for the Cardano treasury. The proposal would have required the treasury to bear the risk of both the fluctuating price of copper and the volatility of the ADA token itself. MacPherson argued that while he supports the concept of real-world assets, the specific mechanism proposed was flawed because it forced the treasury to manage two unrelated asset classes simultaneously.

Toto Finance Project and Fee Structure

Advertisement

The initiative was submitted by Toto Finance, a company led by Monty Metzger, on October 15. The plan involved purchasing 14.72 million ADA worth of physical copper, which would be stored in a warehouse located near New Orleans. The intention was to tokenize the metal by issuing one CuTT token for every pound of copper stored. However, critics pointed out that Toto Finance would collect up to approximately 3.4 million ADA in fees for managing this concentrated commodity position, a cost structure that many viewed as excessive given the lack of safeguards.

Foundation Warning on Lack of Safeguards

The Cardano Foundation issued a formal warning regarding the proposal, stating that it placed 22,000,000 ADA under the sole control of the recipient to fund a fee-heavy position. The foundation emphasized that the necessary safeguards for such an investment were not yet in place. They acknowledged the potential of real-world asset tokenization but argued that funding the underlying asset directly is fundamentally different from funding the technological rails that enable such transactions.

Strategic Implications for Real-World Assets

This rejection clarifies the strategic direction for real-world asset integration on Cardano. Crypto commentator Ingeniero Cripto supported the decision, agreeing that the double exposure was the key problem. He noted that while real-world assets make sense on the platform, the treasury should not be used to fund the asset itself. This sets a precedent that future proposals must demonstrate robust risk management and avoid placing the treasury in direct commodity speculation roles.