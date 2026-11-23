Cardano forms a death cross in November following 2025 pattern, dropping to $0.134. Traders watch resistance levels as US inflation data approaches Fed meeting.

Cardano initiated a significant bearish technical signal on November 14, 2025, marking its second consecutive November death cross. This recurring pattern follows the same setup observed in November 2025, which previously led to months of declining prices. The timing of this technical event coincides with broader market volatility and upcoming United States economic data releases.

Cardano Technical Death Cross Pattern

The formation of a death cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses below a long-term moving average, a indicator often associated with downward price momentum. In the case of Cardano, this specific chart pattern has appeared for two years running during the month of November. Market analysts note that the previous instance in 2025 resulted in a prolonged period of falling valuations for the digital asset.

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Traders are closely monitoring whether this historical pattern will repeat itself as the year progresses toward the end of 2026. The uncertainty surrounding the cryptocurrency market has intensified concerns among holders who are looking for signs of a sustainable bottom. The current technical setup suggests that downward pressure may continue until specific support levels are tested and held by buyers.

ADA Price Volatility and Support Levels

Cardano experienced a sharp decline during a volatile weekend, reaching its lowest price point since December 2020 at $0.134. This significant drop triggered a three-day recovery phase as traders attempted to stabilize positions after the heavy selling pressure. The market is now watching to see if the current rebound has enough momentum to establish a firm floor for the asset.

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The $0.18 price point has emerged as the first major resistance level that buyers must overcome to validate a stronger trend reversal. A more substantial recovery would need to push the asset toward the $0.198 to $0.20 range, which would bring the price closer to its daily moving averages. Failure to hold above recent lows could expose Cardano to further downward movement in the near term.

Federal Reserve Inflation Data Impact

Broader market sentiment is being influenced by the lead-up to a holiday-shortened United States trading week, which features critical inflation data. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, recognized as the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, is scheduled for release on Wednesday. This data point is expected to reveal that prices rose by 0.3% in October, following a larger 0.5% gain recorded in September.

This incoming economic report is anticipated to play a decisive role in shaping expectations for the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision. Investors are analyzing whether the October figures will justify a larger or smaller rate increase in the upcoming month. The intersection of Cardano's technical weakness and macroeconomic uncertainty has created a complex environment for cryptocurrency investors.

Network Updates and Market Context

Despite the bearish technical signals, development work continues on the Cardano network with progress on node version 11.2.x, which is seeking Mainnet clearance. Until official approval is granted, version 11.1.3 remains the recommended software for network participants. The upcoming node release introduces a new envelope config file format that will be standard for networks running version 11.2.0 and above.

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Meanwhile, the broader cryptocurrency landscape shows mixed signals with Bitcoin crashing to $55,000 and Ripple's RLUSD entering the top five stablecoins. Shiba Inu also saw significant activity with a 684 billion SHIB move. In Cardano's ecosystem, the Synopsis Edition 7 International Online Summit is scheduled for December 14-20, 2026, as the community looks toward future developments.