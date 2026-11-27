Cardano outlines its Euler era roadmap with a December 2026 working group meeting. The Dijkstra hard fork targets Q1 2027 mainnet activation following successful network testing.

Cardano has officially announced the strategic roadmap for its next major protocol upgrade, designated as the Euler era. This significant development centers on the establishment of the Euler Scoping Working Group, which is scheduled to hold its inaugural meeting on December 1, 2026, at 5 p.m. UTC. The primary objective of this initial gathering is to facilitate early-stage discussions regarding the specific scope and technical parameters of the upcoming Cardano era. This structured approach underscores the blockchain platform's enduring commitment to systematically evolving its underlying infrastructure through well-defined, iterative upgrade cycles rather than abrupt changes. The planning process aims to ensure that the subsequent era aligns with long-term sustainability goals and technological advancements.

Euler Scoping Working Group Details

The formation of the Euler Scoping Working Group represents a critical step in the governance and development lifecycle of the Cardano network. By convening stakeholders and technical experts for the first time on December 1, 2026, Cardano intends to gather comprehensive inputs on the features and capabilities that will define the Euler era. This collaborative mechanism allows for a thorough examination of proposed protocols before they undergo rigorous testing and implementation. The working group serves as a forum for debating the technical boundaries and functional requirements necessary to support next-generation decentralized applications. Such transparency ensures that the community remains engaged and informed during the preliminary stages of major protocol modifications.

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Dijkstra Hard Fork Timeline

While the Euler era is in the scoping phase, the immediate focus remains on the successful completion of the Dijkstra upgrade. The Dijkstra hard fork is targeted for activation on the Preview network in December 2026, with mainnet activation expected in the first quarter of 2027. This timeline includes the on-chain activation of the Update Constitution action, which is essential for implementing new constitutional guardrails. The Dijkstra ledger era introduces Protocol Version 12, which incorporates the Dijkstra ledger features currently undergoing testing on the DijkstraNet testnet. Additionally, a hard fork release candidate version 11.3 is required for the Preview and Preprod networks to ensure compatibility and stability prior to the mainnet deployment.

Constitutional and Technical Changes

The transition to the Dijkstra era necessitates both technical upgrades and significant constitutional amendments within the on-chain governance framework. Discussions and refinements regarding constitutional guardrails are actively taking place on the Constitutional Amendment Portal. These amendments focus on defining the Dijkstra era parameters as outlined in CAP-12, ensuring that the legal and operational boundaries of the new ledger are clearly established. The Update Constitution process is designed to enhance the resilience and adaptability of the Cardano governance model. These changes are not merely administrative but are fundamental to the functioning of the new ledger era, requiring careful review and consensus among cardano stakeholders.

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Ouroboros Consensus Upgrades

A cornerstone of the Dijkstra upgrade is the introduction of advanced consensus mechanisms, specifically the integration of Ouroboros Linear Leios and Ouroboros Peras. The first phase of the upgrade delivers Ouroboros Linear Leios as a complete, activated feature, enhancing the throughput and efficiency of the network. The second phase will activate Ouroboros Peras through an intra-era hard fork, introducing a settlement-speed upgrade. Peras adds a voting overlay to the existing Ouroboros Praos chain selection rule, thereby improving the finality and security of transactions. These consensus improvements are currently being tested on MusashiNet to validate their performance under real-world conditions.

Network Testing and Validation

Extensive testing is underway across multiple isolated environments to validate the stability of the Dijkstra features and consensus mechanisms. The Dijkstra ledger features are currently being tested on DijkstraNet, allowing developers to identify and resolve potential issues before mainnet release. Simultaneously, the Linear Leios consensus and throughput enhancements are being evaluated on MusashiNet. Protocol Version 12 has already gone live on both Musashi and DijkstraNet, providing a live environment for further experimentation. This multi-layered testing strategy ensures that the Dijkstra hard fork will be robust and reliable when it transitions to the Preview and eventually the mainnet in the specified timelines.