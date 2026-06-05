Cardano (ADA) Price Plummets Below $0.16 as Founder Charles Hoskinson Announces Break

Cardano's ADA token dropped below $0.16 for the first time since December 2020 following founder Charles Hoskinson's announcement of a break and warning of a 'wave of failures' in the ecosystem. Despite the crisis, active addresses surged to a four-month high, indicating continued community engagement. Meanwhile, QoreChain launched its quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 mainnet.

Cardano has plummeted below $0.16 for the first time since December 2020 following a shocking announcement from founder Charles Hoskinson that he is "taking a break" amid an impending "wave of failures" across the ecosystem.

This comes after founder Charles Hoskinson revealed that he was"taking a break" from the project while warning that the Cardano ecosystem could soon face a"wave of failures.

"According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment Intelligence, Hoskinson's bombshell statement has transformed Cardano into one of the most widely discussed assets in the crypto space. Santiment reported that daily active addresses on the Cardano network surged to 28,459. This notably marks a four-month high. The data indicates that users are actively moving assets, trading, and interacting with the blockchain as they react to the market shock.

Cardano still boasts one of the most loyal and vocal retail communities within the entire crypto space, and this is certainly a significant asset despite all of the negative headlines. Santiment noted that the current spike in active addresses shows that many market participants remain engaged despite the current crisis. QoreChain Launches Quantum-Safe, AI-Native Layer 1 Mainnet on June 7 as Community Presale Opens





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