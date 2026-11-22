Seventeen people were hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure at a church service in Bavaria. Emergency responders treated victims after a faulty heater caused dangerous gas levels during the event.

Sixteen patients plus two children were transported to medical facilities following a dangerous carbon monoxide leak at a historic chapel in the Allgäu region of Bavaria, Germany. The emergency situation unfolded during a religious service conducted by the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter, prompting a massive response from regional emergency services. Kempten Police confirmed that the alarm was initiated at approximately 10:50 am when attendees began suffering from acute respiratory distress and sudden loss of consciousness. The incident has raised serious safety concerns regarding heating infrastructure in older public buildings and churches within the region.

Heater Malfunction Causes Toxic Exposure

Emergency responders, including firefighters, paramedics, and police officers, arrived on the scene to find more than fifty individuals affected by the hazardous conditions. Sohrab Taheri-Sohi, a spokesperson for the Bavarian Red Cross, reported that the high volume of affected persons overwhelmed initial expectations. Firefighters detected extremely high concentrations of carbon monoxide gas inside the chapel structure shortly after their arrival. This colorless and odorless gas interfered with the bloods ability to carry oxygen, leading to breathing difficulties, nausea, and collapses among the worshippers. Investigators have identified a specific piece of equipment as the likely source of the toxin. A heater purchased only a few weeks prior was found to have malfunctioned significantly during the early morning hours.

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Investigation into Operational Errors

Police investigations point to a technical failure or human error as the primary cause of the gas leak. A seventy-year-old church official reportedly switched on the new heating device at approximately 6:00 am to warm the chapel before the service began. The manufacturer equipped the appliance with an automatic shut-off mechanism designed to activate if carbon monoxide levels exceeded safe limits. However, this safety feature failed to engage, allowing the toxic gas to accumulate over several hours. Kempten Police stated that the automatic shut-off mechanism did not function properly, likely due to a technical defect or an operating error by the user. This failure turned a routine warming procedure into a life-threatening emergency for the congregation.

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Severe Health Consequences and Treatment

Medical teams worked to stabilize the nineteen individuals who required hospital care. Among the victims, four people were classified as being seriously ill due to the severity of their exposure. Carbon monoxide poisoning can lead to unconsciousness, permanent organ damage, or death if not treated promptly. The symptoms experienced by the worshippers, including sudden collapse and respiratory failure, are consistent with acute carbon monoxide toxicity. The rapid deployment of more than one hundred twenty emergency workers helped mitigate further harm. A rescue helicopter was also dispatched to the site to support the medical evacuation efforts and ensure rapid transport to specialized care facilities.

Historical Context of Similar Incidents

This event recalls a similar safety scare that occurred in 2019 at a social club in Hattingen, located between Dortmund and Duesseldorf in North Rhine-Westphalia. During that incident, approximately three hundred guests were evacuated after a carbon monoxide alarm sounded during a party. About thirty attendees were brought to safety, and ten reported feeling unwell. Firefighters in Hattingen noted that while there were no explosions or fires, the priority was removing people from the potentially toxic environment. Unlike the Bavaria incident, gas workers later found no dangerous carbon monoxide levels in the Hattingen building, suggesting a false alarm or transient issue. That event required one hundred sixty emergency workers and highlighted the ongoing risks associated with heating systems in crowded indoor spaces.