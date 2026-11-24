Carbitex has partnered with So iLL Lever for use of its flexible carbon fiber plate in the climbing footwear market.

According to Carbitex, that balance works in two ways: the stiffness supports the foot when pressing and standing on footholds for extended periods, while the one-directional flexibility allows the shoe to conform to holds and maintain mobility on steeper terrain.

“Climbers demand a combination of precision, support and natural foot movement, and that’s exactly what MonoFlex was designed to deliver,” Carbitex’s founder and president Junus Khan said. “We’re excited to debut this technology with So iLL, a small family-owned business that has spent over a decade advancing climbing footwear with a distinct vision for the future of the sport.

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”The Lever shoe, built for sport climbing on small footholds, combines strong arch and mid-foot support with an extremely aggressive downturned shape for controlled footwork.

“Bringing carbon fiber technology into climbing shoes has been a goal of ours for five years. We began early designs of Lever in May 2022 and from June 2024 on, our technical design teams in Switzerland and St. Louis worked closely with Carbitex to bring this vision to life and develop something truly innovative for climbing,” So iLL founder Dan Chancellor said.

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“Carbitex MonoFlex technology takes Lever’s performance to another level, delivering elite levels of precision and power to make Lever one of the most capable climbing shoes in our lineup to date. ” Carbitex said it has additional climbing and outdoor products from partner brands slated for 2027. The brand is focused on the footwear market and its composites are used in performance shoes by FootJoy, the North Face, Saucony, Adidas, Altra and others.

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