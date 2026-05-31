Caravan Holidays in the UK: A Surging Trend Among Brits

Caravan holidays in the UK are experiencing a surge in popularity, with many Brits opting for staycations over luxury hotels abroad. Holiday park operators such as Haven, Away Resorts, and Waterside Holiday Group have reported increased demand. Celebrities like Gemma Collins, Stacey Solomon, and Coleen Rooney are also embracing caravanning.

Caravan holidays in the UK are experiencing a surge in popularity, with many Brits opting for staycations over luxury hotels abroad. Holiday park operators such as Haven, Away Resorts, and Waterside Holiday Group have reported increased demand.

Searches for campervans, motorhomes, and caravans on Gumtree have risen by 133 percent since the start of the year. Celebrities like Gemma Collins, Stacey Solomon, and Coleen Rooney are also embracing caravanning. Samantha, a single mother from West Sussex, has found caravan holidays to be the perfect getaway, helping her build confidence while keeping costs manageable.

She booked her first solo trip with her son Jack at a caravan park just 30 minutes from home, choosing it for its proximity and affordability. Samantha praises caravan holidays for being accessible to single mothers, allowing them to provide holidays for their children without breaking the bank. She recommends starting small, booking somewhere not too far from home, and bringing essential items like toys and food.

Samantha has also picked up money-saving tips, such as traveling during term time and booking swimming sessions early. She encourages parents to be confident and try new things, citing the benefits of caravan holidays as a stress-free and affordable way to spend time with their families. The rise in caravan holidays has been driven by a combination of factors, including the jet fuel crisis and the desire for a relaxing and accessible vacation.

As the popularity of caravan holidays continues to grow, it is clear that this type of vacation is here to stay. Holiday parks are offering a range of accommodation options, from basic to luxurious, to suit every budget and style of traveller. With its many benefits, including affordability, accessibility, and a sense of escapism, it is no wonder that caravan holidays are becoming increasingly popular in the UK





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