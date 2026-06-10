Caravan holidays are in vogue, and there are ways to upgrade your caravan on a budget

The article discusses the growing popularity of caravan holidays and offers tips on how to upgrade a caravan on a budget. It mentions the likes of Gemma Collins, Stacey Solomon, and Coleen Rooney as well as holiday park operators reporting a boom in bookings. It also mentions the surge in demand for campervans, motorhomes, and caravans on Gumtree since the start of the year.

Caravan holidays are very much in vogue - with the likes of Gemma Collins, Stacey Solomon and Coleen Rooney all venturing into the world of motorhomes.

Indeed, holiday park operators including Haven, Away Resorts and Waterside have reported a boom in bookings, while Gumtree has seen demand for campervans, motorhomes and caravans surge by 133 per cent since the start of the year. But motorhomes don't always come cheap, with reports of the top end models costing up to £850,000.

Not only are Brits discovering caravanning, but there is also growing interest in buying and revamping caravans to avoid spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on a high-end version. The summer of the caravan? There are plenty of ways to upgrade yours on a budge





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Caravan Holidays Upgrading A Caravan Budget-Friendly Renovation Projects The Caravan Girl Thrifting And Upcycling Creative Freedom Financial Flexibility The Summer Of The Caravan Budget-Friendly Renovation Projects The Caravan Girl Thrifting And Upcycling Creative Freedom Financial Flexibility

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