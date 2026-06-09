Caravan breaks are back in as holidays abroad become uncertain

Holiday park operators, Gumtree, and luxury models are making the trend popular. Renovating old caravans can be done for less than £1,000.

As holidays abroad become increasingly uncertain amid the Iran War, and the cost of staycations continue to surge, cheap and cheerful caravan breaks are firmly back in.

Holiday park operators including Haven, Away Resorts and Waterside Holiday Parks have reported a boom in bookings, while Gumtree has seen demand for campervans, motorhomes and caravans surge by 133 per cent since the start of the year. Yet today's portable homes are a far cry from the plastic-lined sofas, chipped cupboards and worn weatherboard cladding of the past.

Many are now better equipped and most comfortable than some houses and hotel rooms - and have even become a flashy status symbol for the wealthy who spend upwards of £120,000 on luxury models. But according to one woman who renovates old caravans in her spare time, transforming a tired motorhome from drab to fab doesn't have to cost a fortune. In fact, she says it can be done for less than £1,000





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Caravan Breaks Uncertain Holidays Abroad Luxury Models Renovating Old Caravans Less Than £1 000

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