CaratLane - A TATA Product celebrates its 400th store milestone in Chennai on November 18, 2026, targeting the 80% of Indian women who have never purchased natural diamonds.

CaratLane - A TATA Product officially inaugurated its 400th retail outlet in India on November 18, 2026. The new 1,000 sq. ft. ground-floor store is located on Velachery Main Road in the Pallikaranai neighborhood of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This expansion significantly deepens the brand's physical footprint in South India while reinforcing its digital-first heritage.

The Pallikaranai location represents the company's 16th store in Chennai and brings its total presence in Tamil Nadu to 38 outlets. Across the entire South India region, the retailer now operates 54 locations. This geographic concentration underscores the strategic importance of the region to the brand's national growth narrative.

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CaratLane Expands Physical Footprint

The newly opened store showcases the brand's latest retail format, designed to highlight contemporary fine jewellery collections. Shoppers can explore designs from the Dhruva line and other modern collections tailored for various occasions. The outlet serves customers in Pallikaranai and surrounding neighbourhoods with a focus on accessible luxury.

Managing Director Saumen Bhaumik framed this milestone around a massive untapped market opportunity. He noted that more than 80% of Indian women have yet to purchase natural diamonds. This statistic drives the company's strategy to make diamond jewellery more accessible to first-time buyers through a seamless omnichannel experience.

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Saumen Bhaumik Targets Untapped Buyers

Saumen Bhaumik emphasized that the company sees an enormous opportunity to convert non-buyers into customers. The brand aims to bring a wider choice of contemporary designs to a market where organised retail is formalising. This approach combines physical inventory visibility with digital research capabilities.

CaratLane - A TATA Product built its early identity as an online retailer. However, the growth strategy now leans heavily on physical outlets. The company recognizes that diamond jewellery remains a high-consideration purchase in India, requiring customers to touch and feel the products before buying.

South India Strategy and Market Impact

Chennai holds particular significance for the brand as its birthplace. The 400-store milestone serves as a homecoming, leveraging deep local recognition in a city where the jewellery culture is highly established. Saturating this home market creates operational efficiencies in logistics, marketing, and staff training that are harder to replicate in newer territories.

The retail expansion places immediate pressure on legacy jewellers and other organised chains. Competitors in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu should expect intensified local marketing efforts. CaratLane - A TATA Product uses its Tata affiliation to build trust, a critical factor in a category where authenticity and buyback assurances drive purchase decisions.

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Financial Implications and Future Outlook

The 1,000 sq. ft. outlet acts as an experience centre to convert browsing into buying. The omnichannel layer allows customers to research online and transact in person. This hybrid model addresses the constraint of price by offering contemporary, design-led positioning aimed at younger, urban buyers.

The primary risk involves economic softness in discretionary spending, which could slow conversion rates even as store counts rise. However, the brand continues to bet on the enormous addressable market of Indian women who have never entered the natural diamond category.