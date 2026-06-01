Cara Delevingne Undergoes Emergency Root Canal Surgery Ahead of First Tour Date

Supermodel-turned-singer Cara Delevingne reveals she had emergency root canal surgery in Berlin just one day before her tour debut, but vows the show must go on.

Cara Delevingne , known for her successful stints as a supermodel and actress, has recently ventured into the music industry. However, her fledgling music career encountered a sudden hurdle when she was forced to undergo emergency root canal surgery just one day before the first date of her tour.

The 33-year-old former model, who is scheduled to perform in Berlin on Monday, arrived in Germany over the weekend and soon discovered she had a dental infection requiring immediate treatment. She shared a dental X-ray on her Instagram account, explaining that a dentist had found an infection in her bone. In her post, she wrote that she landed in Berlin only to find out she needed an emergency root canal to remove the infection.

Despite this setback, she reassured her fans that the show must go on, indicating her determination to not cancel her debut headline performance. The emergency surgery came at a critical time for Delevingne, who has been locked in rehearsals for weeks preparing for her tour.

The tour schedule includes stops in Barcelona at La Nau, followed by a performance at the Primavera Sound festival, then two dates in London at 26 Leake Street, before heading to Paris, Los Angeles, New York, and eventually South America. This tour marks a significant milestone in her career shift from modeling and acting to music.

Earlier this year, she announced new songs titled I Forgot and Out of My Head, with a full album produced by Warner Music set for release later this summer. Along with the new music, Delevingne has undergone a noticeable style transformation. Gone is the short blonde pixie cut that she was known for; in its place, she now sports long, dark wavy hair and a moody, minimalist aesthetic.

Reflecting on her musical journey, Delevingne shared in a recent interview with Vogue that music was actually her first love. She recounted how, during school, she would play in bands but would lock herself in the bathroom to play her own songs because she did not want anyone to listen. Those songs were always just for her, she said. Now, she wants her upcoming album to feel like a rebirth.

Her path to this moment has been anything but straightforward. Delevingne first rose to fame in the fashion world in her early twenties, landing high-end campaigns for brands like Chanel, Burberry, Fendi, and Miu Miu. She became the quintessential It-girl of the fashion scene and a regular on the London party circuit.

From there, she transitioned into acting, taking on roles in films such as Paper Towns, Suicide Squad, and Valerian, as well as a stage appearance in Cabaret in London's West End in 2024. Throughout her career, she has faced personal challenges, including struggles with substance abuse. She entered rehab in 2022, realizing that her partying was spiraling out of control as she tried to cope with her rapid rise to fame.

Since then, she has maintained sobriety and focused on her artistic pursuits. The news of her emergency surgery has sparked concern and support from fans worldwide, who have taken to social media to wish her a speedy recovery. Many have expressed admiration for her resilience and commitment to her tour despite the unexpected medical procedure.

Delevingne's ability to push through adversity has been a recurring theme in her life, from her early days in modeling to her current reinvention as a musician. The emergency root canal surgery, while painful and inconvenient, appears to be just another obstacle she is determined to overcome. As she prepares to take the stage in Berlin, the anticipation for her live performance is heightened.

Her fans are eager to see how her new musical direction translates in concert, and whether her stage presence will match her previous work as a model and actress. With her album on the horizon, this tour is crucial for establishing her credibility in the music industry. The combination of her personal history, public persona, and artistic ambition makes her journey compelling to follow.

In addition to her own projects, Delevingne's influence extends to fashion and social causes. She has been an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and LGBTQ+ rights, using her platform to speak about her own experiences. Her honesty about her struggles with addiction and mental health has earned her respect and admiration from fans and peers alike. Now, with her music career taking center stage, she is adding another layer to her multifaceted identity.

The surgery incident, while a setback, also serves as a testament to her dedication. By sharing her X-ray and updating fans, she maintains the transparency that has characterized her public life. As the tour progresses, it will be interesting to see how she balances the demands of performing with her recovery. Overall, Cara Delevingne's emergency root canal surgery offers a glimpse into the real-life challenges that celebrities face, even as they pursue their passions.

Her decision to continue with the show underscores her professionalism and her commitment to her new craft. With a mix of anticipation and empathy, the public awaits her first live performance and the future of her music career





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