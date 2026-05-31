Cara Delevingne Undergoes Emergency Root Canal Surgery Before Tour Kickoff

Cara Delevingne had emergency dental surgery just one day before her first headline tour date in Berlin, but she insists the show will go on. The former supermodel and actress is reinventing herself as a singer with a new album and tour.

Cara Delevingne 's transition from supermodel to actress to singer has been a journey of reinvention, but her latest venture into music has hit a snag just as it was taking off.

The 33-year-old former model underwent emergency root canal surgery in Berlin just one day before her first headline tour date on Monday. Sharing a dental X-ray on Instagram, Delevingne revealed that a dentist discovered an infection in her bone upon her arrival in Germany. Despite the ordeal, she assured fans with the phrase 'the show must go on,' signaling her determination to proceed with her performance.

This incident comes after she announced her new singles 'I Forgot' and 'Out of My Head' last month, with a full album produced by Warner Music expected later this summer. Her musical debut follows a successful career in fashion, where she became a household name walking for Chanel, Burberry, Fendi, and Miu Miu, and later transitioning into acting with roles in films like 'Paper Towns', 'Suicide Squad', and 'Valerian'. Delevingne's path to music has been deeply personal.

In a recent interview with Vogue, she recounted her early experiences with songwriting, where she would hide in the bathroom to play her songs, afraid of judgment. She described music as her first love and aims for her album to feel like a rebirth. This new chapter marks a departure from her signature short blonde pixie cut, now replaced with long, dark wavy hair and a minimalist style.

The tour, which begins in Berlin, will also take her to Barcelona's La Nau for a performance on Wednesday, followed by a slot at the Primavera Sound festival. She will then return to London for two dates at 26 Leake Street before heading to Paris, Los Angeles, New York, and South America. The tour is a culmination of weeks of rehearsals, highlighting her commitment to this new artistic direction. Delevingne's past has been marked by public struggles with addiction.

She entered rehab in 2022 after realizing her partying had spiraled out of control, a period she has openly discussed as a turning point. Now sober, she has channeled her energy into music, viewing this album as a form of therapy and self-expression. Her journey from the catwalk to the stage has been anything but linear, but Delevingne has consistently defied expectations.

With her emergency surgery behind her, she is determined to make her mark in the music industry, proving that even a root canal cannot stop her from pursuing her passion. The Berlin concert is set to be a test of her resilience, and fans are eager to see how this latest chapter unfolds





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