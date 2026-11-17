Actress Cara Delevingne shares provocative opinions on gay intimacy and male psychology during her appearance on SubwayTakes Uncut, sparking widespread discussion.

Cara Delevingne delivered a series of unfiltered and provocative statements regarding sexuality, relationships, and gender dynamics during a recent interview. The English actress and model appeared on the podcast SubwayTakes Uncut with host Kareem Rahma, where she offered bold perspectives on intimacy and challenged traditional societal norms. Her comments ranged from assertions about sexual performance to critiques of male behavior in modern society. The discussion highlighted her willingness to speak candidly on controversial topics that often divide public opinion.

Sexuality and Intimacy Perspectives

During the episode, Delevingne explicitly stated her belief that gay people are better at sex. This assertion was met with agreement by host Kareem Rahma, who remarked that gay intimacy looks fun. Delevingne went further by suggesting that everyone should watch gay pornography to better understand these dynamics. She also presented a psychological theory linking homophobia to hidden homosexuality, stating that individuals who are homophobic are obviously gay.

Also read UW Stadium Naming Deal Sparks Debate on Athletic Spending

These comments on sexuality reflect a broader conversation about openness and education regarding intimacy. By encouraging the consumption of gay pornography, Delevingne argues for a more uninhibited approach to understanding human desire. Her view challenges conventional stigmas and suggests that learning from the gay community could enhance general sexual experiences. The host's agreement indicates a shared sentiment that gay relationships might offer unique insights into pleasure.

Male Psychology and Social Conflict

Delevingne expanded her critique to include men and their role in global conflicts. She argued that men are not reaching their full potential and suggested that more men should engage in anal play. The actress claimed that the world would not be at war if men were into anal play. This statement links personal sexual practices to broader geopolitical stability, implying that redirecting male energy could reduce violence.

Advertisement

This perspective connects intimate personal choices with macro-level social outcomes. By positing that war is a result of unfulfilled potential in men, Delevingne offers a controversial explanation for global unrest. The suggestion that anal play could prevent war is a provocative claim that ties sexual exploration to peace. This view challenges traditional notions of masculinity and suggests that sexual diversity could have civilizing effects.

Gender Norms and Emotional Awareness

The actress also addressed the sexualization of women's bodies, advocating for the freedom of women to expose their breasts whenever they choose. She argued that society's intense focus on breasts is tied to their association with breastfeeding. However, she added that if breasts were visible all the time, she would be more concerned about the safety of women. This point highlights the tension between body liberation and the reality of gender-based violence.

Delevingne further expressed her opinions on society as a whole, stating that thinking is the downfall of society. While acknowledging that thinking is great and amazing, she argued that people spend too much time trying to think through problems. Instead, she believes we need to feel through them. This philosophy prioritizes emotional awareness over intellectual analysis in solving human issues.

Connection and Global Impact

The actress suggested that people could address many issues by becoming more in touch with themselves. She argued that developing stronger connections with others is essential for societal progress. Delevingne added that greater emotional awareness and stronger human connections could help address problems driven by power, greed, and control. This approach emphasizes empathy and relational depth as tools for combating systemic societal failures.

Advertisement

While her interview has generated significant discussion, other entertainment news remains active in the industry. Eric Roberts is set to star in a new suspense thriller called Water's Edge, which will feature a friendly reunion spiraling into chaos. The trailer for this film was recently unveiled by ComingSoon. Additionally, Netflix announced a true story about a Chicago bakery owner coming in December. These developments show the diverse range of projects currently shaping the entertainment landscape alongside such bold celebrity statements.